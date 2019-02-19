Marvel Studios

Captain Marvel is expected to post some big numbers at the box office when it opens March 8th in theaters. Despite everything that industry experts are saying, however, a small (but vocal) pocket of the internet is very unhappy about the film. To get their point across, these largely sexist internet trolls began bombing the next Marvel movie with negative audience reviews on Rotten Tomatoes… despite the fact that opening day is still weeks away.

According to ComicBook.com, the “Audience” section of Captain Marvel‘s landing page at the Rotten Tomatoes website is chock-full of negative comments from reviewers who, despite not having seen the movie, are unhappy with it. Per the reviews, which are still available as of this writing, many are reacting to star Brie Larson’s recent comments about the fact that most press junkets and review columns are populated by “overwhelmingly white male” critics.

“Larson has made it clear,” wrote one of the trolls. “Men need not attend this movie.” Another chimed in with a similar(ly bad) argument: “Larson’s sexist and racist attitudes don’t want me to spend money on this anyway.”

Rotten Tomatoes has not commented publicly on the matter. What’s more, the user reviews in question are still available for perusal on their Captain Marvel landing page. Even so, considering the fact that tickets for opening weekend are quickly selling out, the latest attempt by trolls to tank a film they dislike probably isn’t going to work. After all, it didn’t do anything to discourage audiences from seeing Black Panther and Star Wars: The Last Jedi.

Seeing as how Larson’s Carol Danvers is probably going to be the key to defeating Thanos in Avengers: Endgame and expanding the Marvel Cinematic Universe, everyone should probably slow their roll and actually see Captain Marvel when it hits theaters.

(Via ComicBook.com)