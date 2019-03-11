Marvel Studios

WARNING: This article contains spoilers for Captain Marvel.

A lot has been said about the powers of Carol Danvers (Brie Larson), otherwise known as Captain Marvel. Some of these hints, as star Samuel L. Jackson revealed in a recent interview, have been playful lies that were meant to troll the press. Others, like Kevin Feige’s insistence that Danvers is one of the most powerful heroes in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, were basically proven by the film’s third act. But is she too powerful for the MCU’s good? Feige doesn’t seem to think so.

In a new interview with Slashfilm, the Marvel Studios president and producer stressed that Captain Marvel was all about seeing Danvers “unleashed” and “unchained.” They wanted to know “what happens when she taps into her full potential not being held back” and determined that her first film “was not the time to hold back. It was not the time to, to emphasize limitations.”

As for future films, including Avengers: Endgame (which Danvers is most definitely in), Feige says the possibilities are endless:

“In future stories, well, none of the Marvel characters are immortal. Even ones that seem immortal, some people might be very hard to kill, but nobody’s un-killable. So if we’re lucky enough to see future adventures with Captain Marvel, of course there will be limitations and there will be Achilles heels and there will be things that we learn and see that it’s, it’s not as easy as a slicing through whatever she wants to at any point. But this wasn’t the time to accentuate that.”

Whatever these potential “limitations” may be, audiences won’t be privy to them at least until Endgame hits theaters on April 26th. As for the inevitable Captain Marvel sequel, who knows? Maybe Danvers will somehow reunite with Goose and he’ll swallow something important… like a pager or the keys to her space jet.

(Via Slashfilm)