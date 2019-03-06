Samuel L. Jackson Has Been Trolling ‘Captain Marvel’ Fans With Fake Spoilers

News & Culture Writer
03.06.19

Marvel Studios

Tom Holland and Mark Ruffalo are two of Marvel Studios’ most notorious spoilers, but Captain Marvel co-star Samuel L. Jackson has been giving them a run for their money. This was especially the case when the Avengers actor “revealed” that Carol Danvers (Brie Larson) had the ability to time travel. These comments, which were made during a set visit, set the internet ablaze as soon as they were published. However, it sounds like Jackson simply made it all up.

Per ComicBook.com, Jackson admitted as much during an interview with Larson, Clark Gregg, and Ben Mendelsohn. “You just made stuff up,” Larson said while pointing at Jackson in response to a question from Kevin Ryder. “I made stuff up,” he confirmed.

The actor continued with his confession, noting that he trolled a bunch of reporters during an already-long day on set:

“I said she could time travel one time. [It] just jacked everybody up. [I] was just blowing smoke. It was actually a mistake. We were tired. It was the end of the day. They had a bunch of people on set. You know, those days where they bring […] reporters to set and you’re working all day and they want you to stop in the middle of the day to go talk to a table full of people for no reason.”

Touché, Fury. Touché.

Marvel Studios

(Via ComicBook.com)

Around The Web

TOPICS#Comic Book Movies#Samuel L. Jackson#Captain Marvel#Brie Larson#Avengers#Marvel
TAGSAVENGERSBRIE LARSONCaptain MarvelComic Book MoviesMarvelSamuel L. Jackson

Listen To This

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

03.05.19 1 day ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

03.04.19 2 days ago
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

03.04.19 2 days ago
Under-Appreciated Indie Albums That Were Released This Week

Under-Appreciated Indie Albums That Were Released This Week

03.01.19 5 days ago
Crate-Digging: Beach Youth, Wine Lips, And More Bandcamp Albums From February 2019

Crate-Digging: Beach Youth, Wine Lips, And More Bandcamp Albums From February 2019

02.28.19 6 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

02.26.19 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP