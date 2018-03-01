Chadwick Boseman Surprising Thankful Fans Of ‘Black Panther’ Is As Heartwarming As Can Be

#Black Panther #Marvel #Jimmy Fallon
Managing Editor, Trending
03.01.18

It’s a simple concept and Jimmy Fallon has made this happen before with Michelle Obama, but there’s just something special about this “surprise” segment with Chadwick Boseman. It features fans of Black Panther stopping in to record a special thank you for the actor and those who made the movie, with Boseman then stepping out to surprise them. And that’s good enough to make the video, but their words and comments about what the film means to them really push it over the cliff.

From start to finish, each of the folks that pop in to record a message show that Black Panther is more than just another Marvel movie for them. And as one man points out, it’s more than just another black film too. It’s a superhero blockbuster film that features people that look the same way he does, which is important.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Black Panther#Marvel#Jimmy Fallon
TAGSBlack PantherCHADWICK BOSEMANjimmy fallonMarvel

The RX

Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

03.07.18 3 days ago
Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

03.07.18 3 days ago
Haley Heynderickx’s ‘I Need To Start A Garden’ Is An Utterly Brilliant Folk Debut

Haley Heynderickx’s ‘I Need To Start A Garden’ Is An Utterly Brilliant Folk Debut

03.06.18 4 days ago
Soccer Mommy On Her Tender, Insolent Indie Rock Debut And The Intricacies Of Her Songwriting

Soccer Mommy On Her Tender, Insolent Indie Rock Debut And The Intricacies Of Her Songwriting

03.05.18 5 days ago 8 Comments
Lucy Dacus Is Ready To Be Your Next Favorite Indie Rock Star

Lucy Dacus Is Ready To Be Your Next Favorite Indie Rock Star

03.01.18 1 week ago
A Conversation With David Byrne About His First Solo Album In 14 Years, ‘American Utopia’

A Conversation With David Byrne About His First Solo Album In 14 Years, ‘American Utopia’

02.27.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP