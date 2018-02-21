Marvel

One of the reasons Black Panther is such a brilliant movie is because it invites so much conversation, debate, and analysis. One point of contention has been the portrayal of Everett K. Ross, a CIA operative played by Martin Freeman who’s redeemed for his participation in vibranium trade by helping T’Challa and company stop the spread of deadly weapons across the world. The criticism comes from the fact that some of the movie’s revolutionary rhetoric is tempered by the fact the Wakandans’ choose to work with a member of an American organization with a history of destabilizing countries — many of them black — across the world. The arguments against the portrayal of Wakanda’s relationship with Ross are worth exploring because the partnership does come as a letdown, especially for those who support of Killmonger’s radical stance. But under the surface, director Ryan Coogler goes out of his way to use Ross’ perspective as a means to subvert Hollywood’s expansive history of silencing black voices.

One of the oldest literary devices in fiction involves using a central character as a proxy for the audience. The tactic offers a way for the person consuming the art to get caught up to the world that’s been built in a story by using dialogue and a lot of questions from the proxy instead of Star Wars-like crawls at the beginning of movies or fourth-wall-breaking monologues. Think Nick Carraway as the naive outsider in The Great Gatsby, for instance, thrust into new surroundings and sharing the same questions and curiosities as the reader. This trope appears often in superhero movies as a way to get viewers into the action as quickly as possible. In the first X-Men movie, it’s Wolverine and Rogue who enter Xavier’s mansion and are taught the ways of the school and the state of mutants and introduced to the world the rest of the audience needs to understand. Their wide-eyed reactions to what they’re seeing are windows into our own befuddlements. Get it? Good.

Unfortunately, the newcomer-as-audience trope rears its head far too often in movies about black culture, and Hollywood loves making that newcomer a white person. So what happens is the black culture is seen through a white gaze, silencing the black perspective. Think about movies like Save The Last Dance where the black clubbing and dance lifestyle is seen through the eyes of a white woman. Or The Constant Gardener where black genocide is depicted as a means to show its impact on white people. Or consider what’s probably the most famous example, Mississippi Burning, where the real-life murders of Civil Rights workers are just vehicles for a movie of white salvation stories. The list is, sadly, almost infinite.

That’s where Black Panther comes in.

Coogler takes this Eurocentric trope and turns it on its head by giving a unique introduction to Everett Ross. Instead of using him as a conduit for the viewer, he becomes something far more palatable for black audiences. But first, to understand Ross’ role in the movie, we have to look at the way he was portrayed in the Black Panther comic book.