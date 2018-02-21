One of the reasons Black Panther is such a brilliant movie is because it invites so much conversation, debate, and analysis. One point of contention has been the portrayal of Everett K. Ross, a CIA operative played by Martin Freeman who’s redeemed for his participation in vibranium trade by helping T’Challa and company stop the spread of deadly weapons across the world. The criticism comes from the fact that some of the movie’s revolutionary rhetoric is tempered by the fact the Wakandans’ choose to work with a member of an American organization with a history of destabilizing countries — many of them black — across the world. The arguments against the portrayal of Wakanda’s relationship with Ross are worth exploring because the partnership does come as a letdown, especially for those who support of Killmonger’s radical stance. But under the surface, director Ryan Coogler goes out of his way to use Ross’ perspective as a means to subvert Hollywood’s expansive history of silencing black voices.
One of the oldest literary devices in fiction involves using a central character as a proxy for the audience. The tactic offers a way for the person consuming the art to get caught up to the world that’s been built in a story by using dialogue and a lot of questions from the proxy instead of Star Wars-like crawls at the beginning of movies or fourth-wall-breaking monologues. Think Nick Carraway as the naive outsider in The Great Gatsby, for instance, thrust into new surroundings and sharing the same questions and curiosities as the reader. This trope appears often in superhero movies as a way to get viewers into the action as quickly as possible. In the first X-Men movie, it’s Wolverine and Rogue who enter Xavier’s mansion and are taught the ways of the school and the state of mutants and introduced to the world the rest of the audience needs to understand. Their wide-eyed reactions to what they’re seeing are windows into our own befuddlements. Get it? Good.
Unfortunately, the newcomer-as-audience trope rears its head far too often in movies about black culture, and Hollywood loves making that newcomer a white person. So what happens is the black culture is seen through a white gaze, silencing the black perspective. Think about movies like Save The Last Dance where the black clubbing and dance lifestyle is seen through the eyes of a white woman. Or The Constant Gardener where black genocide is depicted as a means to show its impact on white people. Or consider what’s probably the most famous example, Mississippi Burning, where the real-life murders of Civil Rights workers are just vehicles for a movie of white salvation stories. The list is, sadly, almost infinite.
That’s where Black Panther comes in.
Coogler takes this Eurocentric trope and turns it on its head by giving a unique introduction to Everett Ross. Instead of using him as a conduit for the viewer, he becomes something far more palatable for black audiences. But first, to understand Ross’ role in the movie, we have to look at the way he was portrayed in the Black Panther comic book.
“Ross travels to an African nation and expected poverty and dilapidation.”
To be fair, that was the story given to him by Wakandans as their cover.
That’s literally how they kept Vibranium and their technology from the world
@Caesar Yeah we get it–you don’t need to post the same short story multiple times on the comment section of the same article. Your argument has been read and noted–if you think it will have more of an impact to post it again please feel free to do so.
Whites? yes Gays? Nope…maybe next time
I liked Black Panther very much and yet, I find all those articles about the different ways the movie “changes Hollywood” quite far fetched. The medias need an event and they’re trying to manufacture one.
I pretty much agree. Was a really good movie but it didn’t really change the game for Super Hero movie tropes. I will say that they did great on giving us a perfectly motivated villain though. Unfortunately, it would have made more sense to me if Kilmongers true motivation were more in line with Nakia’s. Where Wakanda uses Vibraniam to help liberate those who are oppressed in Africa. That would have made the whole plot more realistic and given Kilmonger the redemption he deserved at the end. Instead they took him a bit over the top much like every other super villain.
@bhall43, I do appreciate how Killmonger’s emotional position was similar to T’Challa’s in Civil War, but for a whole bunch of nails. Erik had no one after his father died, no connection to Wakanda, to his family, just a ring and a journal, and his father not raising him. And revenge consumed him completely a long time ago before he was even old enough to resist it.
“It’s a feeling black people know all too well, looking into a non-black person’s eyes and knowing they have low expectations for us is a staple of the black experience.”
Wow that was horrifyingly racist
these “we was kangz” a-holes are all over the internet. buncha scumbag pieces of crap.
“White guy on internet denies existence of racism by going on a racist rant.”
Whatever, colonizer, you obviously didn’t see it.
@BLSW
In fairness, he simply can’t afford $10 for a movie ticket.
TRIGGERED
The Chinese are cleaning up what YOU whiteBOYS fucked up.
Have you ever noticed that racists are the most inferior people around? It’s why there racists. They need to PRETEND that someone is lower than they are. But no one is, because they’re the BOTTOM.
Of course, there are a whole lot of brilliant, talented, kind, useful white people. But the racists are always the stupid worthless ones. Black people look down on them. Asian people look down on them. Other white people look down on them. They’re the absolute dregs. Sad.
Gold. Nice read.
Originally, Wakanda WAS introduced with a “white gaze.” That of the Fantastic Four, who are stunned by it. I always thought it was remarkable that Lee and Kirby created the first black superhero, and made him a genius instead of a brawler. They started by breaking the stereotype.
I’m also surprised that not more is being made of all the strong black FEMALE characters in the movie. That, too, is a major break from convention. T’Challa’s General is a woman. And the best fighter around. And his sister is the tech wizard of the highest tech place on earth.
Another record this movie should break is the oceans of Nazi tears flooding basements across America.
I really liked this review.