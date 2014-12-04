Chris Pratt might saddle up with Denzel Washington in ‘Magnificent Seven’

It's been a busy couple of years for rising star and ab model Chris Pratt. He's toiled in government work on NBC's “Parks and Recreation,” listened to a Walkman in space in Marvel's “Guardians of the Galaxy,” will soon tangle with T-Rexes in “Jurassic World,” and then suit up for the more than one hero role in “Cowboy Ninja Viking.”

But something we haven't yet seen him do is don a stetson and a six-shooter.

Will he be able to pull off the cowboy look in the upcoming remake of “The Magnificent Seven”?

Pratt is in talks to join the film, which already stars Denzel Washington, and is being directed by “Training Day's” Antoine Fuqua, according to Deadline.

MGM has been trying to get the film rolling for some time. At one point, Tom Cruise was attached to the film, but he exited late last year. Roger Birnbaum is on board as producer.

The 1961 original was directed by John Sturges, and starred Yul Brynner, Steve McQueen, Charles Bronson, Robert Vaughn and James Coburn. It was inspired by Akira Kurosawa's “7 Samurai.”

Pratt will next be seen in “Jurassic World,” in theaters June 12.