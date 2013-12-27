Tom Cruise exits ‘Magnificent Seven’ remake

(CBR)

MGM”s “The Magnificent Seven” remake might have lost a big star, but it has gained a writer.

TheWrap reports that Tom Cruise has left the project and that “Saving Mr. Banks” director and “Maleficent” writer John Lee Hancock has signed on to rewrite the Western. “The Killing” and “True Detectives” writer Nic Pizzolatto was announced as writer in August 2012.

The original “Magnificent Seven” opened in 1960 and took many of its plot points from Akira Kurosawa”s “The Seven Samurai.” In both films, a beleaguered small town asks a group of warriors to help protect them from bad guys.