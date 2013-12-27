Tom Cruise exits ‘Magnificent Seven’ remake

#Tom Cruise
and 12.27.13 5 years ago

(CBR)

MGM”s “The Magnificent Seven” remake might have lost a big star, but it has gained a writer.

TheWrap reports that Tom Cruise has left the project and that “Saving Mr. Banks” director and “Maleficent” writer John Lee Hancock has signed on to rewrite the Western. “The Killing” and “True Detectives” writer Nic Pizzolatto was announced as writer in August 2012.

The original “Magnificent Seven” opened in 1960 and took many of its plot points from Akira Kurosawa”s “The Seven Samurai.” In both films, a beleaguered small town asks a group of warriors to help protect them from bad guys.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Tom Cruise
TAGSJOHN LEE HANCOCKSAVING MR. BANKSTHE MAGNIFICENT SEVENTOM CRUISE

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 1 day ago
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 5 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP