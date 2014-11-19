‘Guardians of the Galaxy’s’ Chris Pratt will next suit up as ‘Cowboy Ninja Viking’

Chris Pratt is in the midst of living out all of his childhood dreams on the big screen. First he traveled the galaxy as Star-Lord, then he tussled with dinosaurs in the recently-completed “Jurassic World,” and now he's getting ready to play a cowboy, a ninja and a Viking — all in the same film.

The “Parks and Recreation” breakout star is attached to play the lead role(s) in Universal's “Cowboy Ninja Viking,” according to Collider.

Based on the comic book by A.J. Lieberman and Riley Rossmo, “Cowboy” centers on a genetically-altered secret government assassin (is there any other kind these days?), whose Multiple Personality Disorder lends him the skills of a cowboy, a ninja, and a Viking. After escaping the agency, he strikes out on his own and tracks down the mastermind behind the program which created him.

The film has been in development at Universal for some time in search of the right creative team. Marc Forster (“World War Z”) was once attached, but there's currently no director on board. Likewise, the script was originally adapted by Paul Wernick and Rhett Reese (“Zombieland”), but will reportedly be re-worked by a new writer.

Pratt will next be seen in next year's “Jurassic World,” and will suit up as Star-Lord again for 2017's “Guardians of the Galaxy 2.” He'll also appear on the upcoming seventh season of NBC's “Parks and Recreation.”