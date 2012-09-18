Clint Eastwood on ‘The Expendables 3’: I ‘probably’ wouldn’t do it

#Sylvester Stallone
09.18.12 6 years ago 4 Comments

Clint Eastwood in “The Expendables 3”? Don’t bet on it.

In a recent interview promoting his upcoming sports drama “Trouble with the Curve” (review), the director and star addressed rumors that Sylvester Stallone wants him for a part in the action threequel by stating, “He does? You know, I haven’t had the opportunity to even see that ‘Expendables’ yet. But I don’t…I have no idea. I don’t know. I haven’t read the material…to me, I…probably not. I’m probably more apt to direct something. Maybe I’ll direct ‘Expendables 3.'”

We’re pretty sure that last part was a joke, but it’s hard to tell whether Eastwood is being completely on the level regarding his supposed ignorance of Stallone’s interest, given “Expendables” producer Avi Lerner’s earlier contention that they’d already “approached” the acting legend to appear (in addition to Harrison Ford).

The interview in question was conducted by “Extra” (thanks to JoBlo for the heads up).

“The Expendables 2” has grossed over $260 million worldwide (off a reported $100 million budget).

Would you like to see Eastwood in “The Expendables 3”?

Around The Web

TOPICS#Sylvester Stallone
TAGSCLINT EASTWOODSYLVESTER STALLONETHE EXPENDABLES 3

Listen To This

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 3 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 6 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.23.18 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP