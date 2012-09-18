Clint Eastwood on ‘The Expendables 3’: I ‘probably’ wouldn’t do it

Clint Eastwood in “The Expendables 3”? Don’t bet on it.

In a recent interview promoting his upcoming sports drama “Trouble with the Curve” (review), the director and star addressed rumors that Sylvester Stallone wants him for a part in the action threequel by stating, “He does? You know, I haven’t had the opportunity to even see that ‘Expendables’ yet. But I don’t…I have no idea. I don’t know. I haven’t read the material…to me, I…probably not. I’m probably more apt to direct something. Maybe I’ll direct ‘Expendables 3.'”

We’re pretty sure that last part was a joke, but it’s hard to tell whether Eastwood is being completely on the level regarding his supposed ignorance of Stallone’s interest, given “Expendables” producer Avi Lerner’s earlier contention that they’d already “approached” the acting legend to appear (in addition to Harrison Ford).

The interview in question was conducted by “Extra” (thanks to JoBlo for the heads up).

“The Expendables 2” has grossed over $260 million worldwide (off a reported $100 million budget).

