”SNL’: Coldplay prove they’re still a guilty pleasure with 2 swoon-worthy new songs

05.04.14 4 years ago 2 Comments

Coldplay is here to give you feelings.

If Chris Martin's voice doesn't make you tingle all over when he hits those high notes, I'm here to tell you that you are not a human being. Seriously, get checked out by a doctor, because you're made of synthetic skin and wires and circuit boards and it's about time your Earth family leveled with you.

Look, I feel as guilty about liking Coldplay as the next person, but damn Chris Martin, you complete me. Check out the band's performances of “Magic” and “Sky Full of Stars” (both from their upcoming album “Ghost Stories”) on last night's Andrew Garfield-hosted “SNL” above and below. Once you're finished swooning, check out his mouth-smooch with the “Spider-Man” star here, just for funsies.

TAGSCHRIS MARTINcoldplayghost storiesMAGICMagic Coldplaysaturday night liveSky Full of Stars

