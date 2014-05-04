SNL: Coldplay’s Chris Martin plants a big kiss on Andrew Garfield in place of Emma Stone

“The Amazing Spider-Man 2” co-stars Andrew Garfield and Emma Stone may also be a couple IRL, but in “Saturday Night Live's” sketch about climactic kissing, you would've thought they'd never locked lips. Good thing Coldplay's Chris Martin was on hand.

The recently “consciously uncoupled” singer flew to the rescue in the scene after Stone and Garfield had some difficulty planting a romantic (or even anatomically technical) kiss for the camera. We won't give away the end, but we will say Peter Parker's cartoonishly flailing arms may have something to do with it.

Watch what we call Side-Tongue, Blow-Face and other techniques in the video below. Garfield was host while Coldplay was musical guest for last night's “SNL.” “The Amazing Spider-Man 2” hit theaters on Friday (May 2).