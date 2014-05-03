Recap: ‘Saturday Night Live’ – Andrew Garfield and Coldplay

We”re here in the final stretch of the “Saturday Night Live” season, with just three consecutive episodes separating us and wild speculation about the fortieth season of the program. I have a few thoughts on what to look for over these three weeks, but the promos this week suggest “SNL” might have an extremely fun and game host in Garfield. He has cameo”d in the past when real-life girlfriend Emma Stone has hosted (look for her to return the favor tonight), but this is his first chance to show the comedic touches he brings to Peter Parker in a sketch-comedy setting. Along for the ride is musical guest Coldplay, who ironically last appeared on “SNL” when Stone hosted. Maybe Spider-Man will fight them as two-thirds of The Sinister Six. Not an EXTREMELY sinister six, I”d grant you. But hey, what do I know?
As always, I”ll be liveblogging, assigning grades in real time. Now, you”ll get those grades inside HitFix”s new layout, which has been updated since Seth Rogen hosted. So that means you can see the graded with which you”ll undoubtedly disagree that much easier! It”s all about value-added service here. I have a feeling this will be a really fun episode, and I”m keenly interested to see how the show ends this tumultuous season. Change and adversity are built into the show”s DNA, but how those elements affect the show are wildly unpredictable.
Adam Silver Press Conference: It”s a bad week for the NBA, but it”s a fabulous week for the NBA”s commissioner. Bobby Moynihan gets the plum role of Donald Sterling here, and while the writing could be a lot edgier, it still qualifies as semi-shocking this season. But really, Moynihan does more when Dennis Rodman (Jay Pharaoh) tries to touch him than anything he actually says. That was incredible. Kenan Thompson comes on at the end as the president of the NAACP, who sheepishly has to explain why he won”t give back the $10 million donation that Sterling gave them. All in all, a pretty great cold open, one that addressed THE topic of the recent past without shying away from its uglier elements. [Grade: B+]
Monologue: Unshockingly, Emma Stone appears almost instantly to “support” Garfield during his monologue. And by “support” I mean “completely usurp.” Hey, Stone”s a fantastic presence, and she”s hosted some of the best shows in recent memory. But this reeks of “we don”t have confidence in him pulling this off” rather than “isn”t it cute these people are dating and will produce the prettiest babies ever amirite”. Having Aidy Bryant also lend a hand means we get very little Garfield at all for those still reeling from the fact that Spider-Man is British. [Grade: C-]
Stanx: It”s funny when balloons inflate inside a man”s pants to replicate the gaseous content of 200 farts! Apparently! Wrong. [Grade: D]
Celebrity Family Feud: It”s an all-musician edition of this sketch, the last iteration of which lasted approximately 13 years. (In fact, it might still be ongoing as we speak in a parallel timelines.) Once again, the intros to each impression take longer than most actual sketches. But the impressions themselves are all pretty damn funny, especially Garfield”s Justin Timberlake, Kate McKinnon”s Shakira, and Taran Killam”s Russell Crowe. The secret weapon here is Kenan Thompson”s Steve Harvey, whose reaction to each artist is varied and entertaining. (I”d watch him flirt with Adele for an entire sketch.) In terms of actual flow, this sketch had next to none. But it had more individually funny moments than most sketches in 2014. So it balances out nicely. [Grade: A-]
Oliver Twist: Cecily Strong is Deirdre, an adult woman trying to get some more food before Oliver and company. Strong is having a good year, but this isn”t one of her better characters. The audience wants to go along with the premise, but neither the writing or the characterization is there. The lack of internal logic really undercuts things, leaving those watching unsure what the hell is going on. What”s left is an awkward five minutes that had me longing for the good ol” days of Kyle Mooney”s Skrillex. [Grade: D]
The Beygency: To be fair, the punishment that Garfield”s character goes through seems appropriate. NO ONE SAYS BAD THINGS ABOUT BEYONCE. Even Jack Bauer and Chloe O”Brien, in a neat piece of “24” cross-promotion, learn the hard way not to deem Rhianna superior. Tonight”s turning into one of those episodes where the sketches are great or terrible. There”s no room for middle ground thus far. Luckily, this is GREAT sketch, full of great spectacle, excellent cinematography, and supreme silliness. This will be THE viral clip come tomorrow. If this sketch had only features Garfield”s ten-second high-pitched scream, it would get a B+. Since it featured tons more, it gets… [Grade: A]
Coldplay hits the stage to play “Magic.” Look, it”s super easy to hate on Coldplay. It”s not cool to like them. Generally, I do! But “Magic” leaves me cold. The band”s going for a slightly muted, more grounded rhythm section here to counter their typically expansive arrangements. But rather than render the song approachable, it feels tethered rather than recognizable. When the song finally adds Chris Martin”s acoustic guitar, it”s too little too late, leaving the song feeling like a writing exercise rather than an emotional expression. [Grade: B-]
Weekend Update: My “SNL” girlfriend, Olya Povlatsky, makes her first post-Seth Meyers appearance to discuss the Russia/Ukraine conflict. She”s fired up about the conflict…and the fact that her village just got “Full House” on television. Working opposite Strong gives the character a new spin, as Olya fantasizes a friendship with “Cecil” involving clubbing (albeit one in which Destiny”s Child lyrics feature wolves instead of ballers) and other activities. McKinnon holds down the fort admirably here, even while Strong still struggles at being the straight man on “Update.” Afterwards, in-house image expert Leslie Jones (an “SNL” writer making I believe her first onscreen appearance) arrives to both celebrate Lupita Nyong”o”s People Magazine cover and lament how her own time as an eligible romantic partner has come and gone. “I would have been the number one slave draft pick!” she exclaims, comparing her own prospects before the Civil War to Lebron James” prospects now. It”s a great appearance for Jones, who betrays some nervousness but covers it up with pure energy and presence. Finally, Jebediah Atkinson arrives to give his thoughts on the recent Tony Awards nominations. At one point, Killam says “Tommy” instead of “Tony,” and in the moment that follows, I swear to God I thought Killam was having a stroke on live TV. That was terrifying. As for the bit itself, every joke concerns plays that were originally staged years, if not decades, ago. So many of the jokes are extremely stale. He repeats Jones” send-off phrase (“Can a bitch get a beef bowl?”) at the end of his own segment, which ends up being way funnier than anything involving feline AIDS. “Update” has decided to fill itself with talking heads and just ride out the season at this point, which is fine. Maybe Strong and Jost can spend the summer honing their act if they are both to return behind the desk this Fall. [Grade: B]
The Amazing Spider-Man: Stone returns to recreate her role as Gwen Stacy to help stage the climatic kiss in the latest film. It gives her and Garfield the chance to engage in some silly physical comedy, as we learn the pair doesn”t know how to kiss like “normal” people. Eventually, Chris Martin comes on to offer his help, which Stone is only too happy to accept. Instead, in a TWIST, he picks Garfield, because nothing”s funnier than two dudes smooching, apparently, judging by the audience's reaction to this chicanery. I”m sure this will be another viral clip tomorrow, but in 2014, maybe it shouldn”t be. I put less blame on the sketch and more on the in-house reaction to it, but there's still plenty to go around here. [Grade: C+]
Wedding Reception: Garfield”s Kevin interrupts the reception to confess his love for Brittany, asking the bride to come with him. She shoots him down instantly, causing all sorts of awkwardness. Soon, we learn he”s actually the best man at the weeding, with his WIFE the maid of honor, which makes his earlier outburst even odder. Much like Drake in the “Indiana Jones” sketch a few months back, Garfield sweats his way through some rough material and tries to make it all work through sheer force of will alone. It”s a good idea for a segment, but probably needed another few passes to actually give it some shape. Still, that is a heroic effort by Garfield, who really hasn”t been given that much to do onstage since “Celebrity Family Feud.” [Grade: B-]
Coldplay returns to perform “A Sky Full Of Stars.” I”d love to know how this band hasn”t completely exhausted every chord progression that projects fantastically to the back of a stadium, but apparently they haven”t! Much like U2 and other anthemic bands before them, Coldplay knows how to reduce their best songs to their most essential elements and invite the listener into that space to share the vibe. I can imagine The Edge sitting at home hearing this song and smashing one of his fifty effects pedals in anger for not writing this hook himself. [Grade: A-]
The Bird Bible: We don”t grade repeat sketches round these here parts. Odd that after three weeks off, we get our first repeat of the year. (I could be wrong on that…If so, let me know in the comments!) [Grade: N/A]
Best Sketch: “The Beygency”
Worst Sketch: “Oliver Twist” (“Stanx” was horrid, but at least it was short)
Biggest Trend: A whole lot of Killam and Thompson, and not much else from anyone else. We didn”t even get a Mooney/Bennett or Mike O”Brien short, breaking up a long streak of episodes with at least one of those. (It”s possible one of them wrote “The Beygency,” but that didn”t feature their signature comedic voices.)
Next Week: Charlize Theron and The Black Keys
What did you think of Andrew Garfield”s hosting ability? Did the lack of featured players make you worry about their future on the show, or is their absence just par for the course? At this stage of the Strong/Jost “Update” era, how are you feeling? Sound off below!
Holy Christ, that FAMILY FEUD skit would never end…
ColdPlay is awesome! Grwat job with their bew album. Glad to hear something other than the pop crap that is over-rotated daily.
Can SNL just decide wedding scenes are a bad idea? They always end up really awkward and not funny at all.
This was actually my favorite of the night. I think the awkwardness from Andrew somehow made it funnier.
What the hell, why are they reusing Bird Bible?
Replaying Bird Bible was a horrible decision. There’s no joke in the sketch, it’s just a bad concept that fails to garner even polite chuckles.
They reused the E-Meth commercial early on in the season.
Yeah, and fairly early on too, which was strange. I think that in Bird Bible were the only reused sketch. E-Meth was much stronger though
As a gay guy, I wasn’t offended by the Garfield/Martin kiss.
As a straight guy, I am offended by the fact that you weren’t offended by the Garfield/Martin kiss.
Well, I thought weekend update was pretty funny.
Stanx made me think of the old Magic Mouth commercial from years ago. THAT one was a classic!
I do love Olya on weekend update, Leslie was hilarious. Jebediah didn’t steal her line for nothing. I think people might be hesitant to talk about b/c it was incredibly un pc, but who cares bc it was funny. On a side note, we need a spiderman who is actually a MAN, tht dudes body looked like they stuck a 2×4 in that spiderman suit. Thank goodness Chris Martin was there.
Spider Man is supposed to be a nerdy, skinny awkward kid. Garfield definitely fits the role.
I wanted to like this episode, I really did, but for some reason I thought it was a little stale. The cast and host seemed game for a fun night, but the laughs, they were scarce.
The surprisingly funny and on point cold open was the second best sketch of the entire episode and I was kind of surprised they handled the Sterling debacle so well considering the way SNL usually bungles controversial events. That opener actually had some teeth to it (and humor, thankfully).
But other than The Beygency, the rest of the episode was pretty much all down hill after that. Even the usually hilarious Olga was less than her best.
Andrew Garfield wasn’t as listless and unsuccessful at this gig as Jim Parsons a few months back, but this was far from an ideal showcase for his talents. He seems affable and entertaining enough, I just think this episode really didn’t cater to his strengths.
Ugh. I blocked Jim Parsons from my memory he was so bad.
If I could void the portion of my brain that remembers the Parsons episode I would. You made the right call blocking that disaster from your memory.
it’s not ironic that coldplay was the musical guest when emma stone hosted, it’s a coincidence.
At this point, I’m so used to people identifying irony when it isn’t present that I just roll my eyes and keep reading.
I’m usually fine with the grades; they actually allow me to have some deeper reflection about the sketches. But giving a B- to Wedding Reception? Being generous there Ryan!
Also, I’m not feeling so great about Jost for Update. I personally think Strong alone would be better or maybe have a female duo? In any case, here’s to the next era of Update!
In general, I totally agree. Oddly, the only two times I really laughed during this particular episode were during Update, when Jost made the “…crack must be great!” and “…cheerleading is now an official high school sport…DAD!” jokes.
Oh and that Drake impression? Un-believable! :D
This was the worst SNL I’ve seen!
You must have missed Jim Parsons’ week.
Ryan McGee, I want to take this moment to remind you how much your live blogging means to us readers. Having watched the entire episode, digested it, then commented on each sketch might make your life more simple, I for one absolutely LOVE your instant reactions to a sketch with no overall impression coloring the rating. Please keep up the live blog reviews! We appreciate them!Write a comment…
SNL really does need to do something about Update. Jost still doesn’t seem comfortable and Strong can’t seem to adjust to not playing things at 11 like she does in a sketch.
I do wonder what happened that required the addition ad break between “Wedding Reception” and Coldplay’s second song, because that’s what necessitated the the replay of Bird Bible. Clearly something happened and a sketch got bumped.
I don’t agree with you at all on Strong. And I’m honestly not even sure how you interpret what she’s doing as “playing things at 11.” I mean she has some issues, but that isn’t one of them.
Jost on the other hand is pretty horrendous.
The racist crap needs to stop. I don’t know why L. Michaels insists on sketches that go way over board. This season has been terrible and each new episode seems to try and push racism- so much so that it’s no longer a comedic view on something society can laugh about in their own homes. It just bad! Really? I wish I was a slave so my master could hook me up with a strong slave… Can a bitch get a meat bone? My only guess is this is either comedic gold for black people and I completely miss the humor or the black actor/actresses don’t have enough spine to speak out.
Leslie Jones is one of the new writers they added in response to the lack of black women involved with the show. She’s also a standup comedian. I think it’s safe to say she wrote that herself, so there’s no one to blame for that segment but her.
Ryan often laments the fact that SNL doesn’t go deep in the political cold open, settling on superficial observations and such. This response to Leslie Jones’ “Update” bit is likely the reason why. Perhaps her manner was a bit much for a number of people not used to a woman such as herself, but I presume that’s exactly why she did it. I mean, she could have written this for Sasheer to perform, but it likely would not have had the same impact. Plus, I’m guessing she wrote it in order to get airtime. Given everything said about “SNL” in its history, I would say there might be no one to reward for that segment but her as well.
Cold open was good for a change. “The Beygency” was great. Very solid update. They might run Olya Povlatsky and Jebediah Atkinson into the ground soon, but they still delivered. The Leslie Jones segment was pretty edgy for SNL and she did a very good job. Jost is almost invisible at the desk, though.
I thought Leslie Jones brought so much energy that it was contagious. I have not enjoyed weekend update in such a long time. Leslie Jones needs to be an SNL cast member. I think Beck Bennett and Nasim Pedrad would be great on weekend update. Cecily was fun as “Girl You Wish You Hadn’t Started a Conversation With at a Party” but I haven’t enjoyed her as an anchor.
I liked the Oliver sketch. Her character reminded me of a throwback to the past, when they would come up with these offbeat characters and then just wing it. I’d like to see them try more of these than tired celebrity impersonations and “meta” bullshit which is obviously designed to light up the internet.
The Beygency was absolutely brilliant. Andrew Garfield was a charming host.
They repeated the meth sketch as well this season.
Sheesh, do people just get on here to complain? Whah, it was funny, not all the sketches were awesome, get over it. Can a bitch get a beef bowl?!!!
Magic is muted because it’s a break up song. They couldn’t exactly go stadium anthem with it. At least it has an idea. First time hearing A Sky Full of Stars. I was expecting it to turn dark, given the personal life of the lead singer, but it blandly didn’t–it appears to be just another love song. Coldplay is gorgeous sonically, but a lot of the times, their lyrics are nonsense and you can ignore them. It’s ghoulish of me, but I want this album in subject to be Blood on the Tracks.
No no…the Oliver Twist skit was fantastically funny. It was a rarity for SNL. She was out of the is world. A D? Okay, you really need to stop reviewing. People will read what you write and be totally deceived. Do it for mankind. Thanks. Cheers.
I think race jokes are lazy. I liked the Seth Rogen episode because I can’t remember it having any.
I actually liked the Oliver Twist sketch, mostly because I’ve talked to a thousand women who are EXACTLY like Cecily’s character, so it was very true-to-life comedy for me
The cold open was so predictable and lazy. Could they not think of anything more creative than “Sterling is so racist”? How about use it as an opportunity to shine the light on the hypocrisy of those speaking out most loudly against him (they did a little of it with the NAACP) or make a statement about technology and how soon no one will be immune from constant recording? There are dozens of creative ways they could have taken this topic but they chose the easiest, laziest, and least funny.
So this was actually one of there better shorts and they cut it to have all that other BS on the show instead? This season has been pretty bad.
It feels to me like all these celeb hosts will only take an SNL gig now if a) they don’t have to appear in more than four live sketches, b) are allowed to promote the sh** out of their newest vehicle, c) writers appeal to their core fan base, and d) can request cameos from whomever they choose. SNL no longer has the aura of being a career-defining event. These days it seems like little more than a cross-promotional tool (that could actually tarnish a rising star’s image, if executed poorly). That said, I think a celeb’s attitude and apparent commitment toward their performance can speak volumes about what type of person they are. While this may not have been a very well-written episode, I came away with a greater respect for Garfield nonetheless.
Andrew was surprisingly great, I expected a lot more nervous awkwardness but he passed it all on to Update. There’s just been too many changes too fast.