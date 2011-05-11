David Hasselhoff heads back into the water for ‘Piranha 3DD’

The horror sequel “Piranha 3DD” has added another campy actor to its cast of fish food. Former “Baywatch” and “Knight Rider” star David Hasselhoff will head back to the beach in the upcoming film.

He joins the previously announced cast that includes returning cast members Ving Rhames, Christopher Lloyd, Paul Scheer, and newcomers Gary Busey, Katrina Bowden (“30 Rock”), Danielle Panabaker (“The Crazies”), Matt Bush (“Adventureland”), Chris Zylka (“Amazing Spider-Man”) and David Koechner (the amazing “Anchorman”).

Who wants to start a pool guessing how far into the movie they get before The Hoff shows up in his “Baywatch” beach duds?

“Piranha 3DD” opens wide (har, har!) on November 23, 2011. Now you have something to do with all your out-of-town relatives over Thanksgiving weekend.