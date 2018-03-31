Ryan Reynolds Serves Up A Cheeky X-Men Easter Egg Hunt For The Weekend Complete With Deadpool

#X-men #Ryan Reynolds #Deadpool
03.31.18

I like eggs three ways: scrambled, poached or hidden.

A post shared by Ryan Reynolds (@vancityreynolds) on

Detective Pikachu gumshoe Ryan Reynolds has served up an Easter treat for the weekend that doesn’t require anything beyond a keen eye and a fondness for Marvel goofs to enjoy. What’s that? You’ve already looked slightly upward at the image above? That makes sense.

On Friday, Reynolds shared and showed off an adorable Easter Egg (the colorful kind, not necessarily the pub trivia kind) hunt art featuring the drawn likes of Wolverine, Mystique, Charles Xavier, Negasonic Teenage Warhead and a whole host of other recognizable mugs engaging in Easter frolics. Naturally, there’s ample amounts of delightful chaos in the proceedings. As Deadpool (complete with bunny ears) relaxes or poos behind a pyramid bush, the folks around him are caught up in mayhem that includes flaming bodies, brandished swords and the X-Mansion looking a proper wreck.

“I like eggs three ways: scrambled, poached or hidden,” quipped Reynolds in the accompanying caption.

It’s not quite clear who drew this bit of art (or gave Professor X those scissors), but it certainly is a charming thing to see and obsess over this weekend. Speaking of which, we’re not too far away from Deadpool 2. The Merc with a Mouth makes his cinematic return on May 18.

