‘Despicable Me 2’ is coming to theaters in 2013

#Tom Cruise
06.17.11 7 years ago

Universal Pictures has announced the release dates for several key upcoming films.

“Despicable Me 2,” the sequel to last year’s animated hit, which will likely have Steve Carell returning to play Gru. The film hits theaters over the holiday weekend on July 3, 2013.

“Savages,” directed by Oliver Stone (“Wall Street: Money Never Sleeps,” “Platoon”) centers on a pair of low-level drug dealers (Taylor Kitsch and Aaron Johnson), who are intimidated into working for a lethal Mexican drug cartel after their friend (Blake Lively) is kidnapped. Salma Hayek, Emile Hirsch, Uma Thurman and Benicio Del Toro also star. It will be released on September 28, 2012.

Finally, Joseph Kosinski’s comic adaptation “Oblivion” (formerly known as “Horizons”) will feature Tom Cruise playing a futuristic soldier who is the sole human left on the surface of a post-apocalyptic Earth after the rest of humankind escaped It’s now scehduled for July 19, 2013.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Tom Cruise
TAGSDESPICABLE MEoblivionOLIVER STONESAVAGESSTEVE CARELLTOM CRUISE

Listen To This

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.27.18 4 hours ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

08.24.18 3 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.21.18 6 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.20.18 1 week ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

08.17.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.14.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP