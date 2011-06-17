‘Despicable Me 2’ is coming to theaters in 2013

Universal Pictures has announced the release dates for several key upcoming films.

“Despicable Me 2,” the sequel to last year’s animated hit, which will likely have Steve Carell returning to play Gru. The film hits theaters over the holiday weekend on July 3, 2013.

“Savages,” directed by Oliver Stone (“Wall Street: Money Never Sleeps,” “Platoon”) centers on a pair of low-level drug dealers (Taylor Kitsch and Aaron Johnson), who are intimidated into working for a lethal Mexican drug cartel after their friend (Blake Lively) is kidnapped. Salma Hayek, Emile Hirsch, Uma Thurman and Benicio Del Toro also star. It will be released on September 28, 2012.

Finally, Joseph Kosinski’s comic adaptation “Oblivion” (formerly known as “Horizons”) will feature Tom Cruise playing a futuristic soldier who is the sole human left on the surface of a post-apocalyptic Earth after the rest of humankind escaped It’s now scehduled for July 19, 2013.