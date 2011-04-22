John Travolta, Uma Thurman, Blake Lively, Emile Hirsch joining ‘Savages’

#Benicio Del Toro #Salma Hayek
04.22.11 7 years ago

An all-star cast is coming together for Oliver Stone’s drug cartel drama “Savages.”

John Travolta and Uma Thurman, who starred together in “Pulp Fiction” and “Be Cool,” are in talks to join the cast. Also in discussions to co-star is Blake Lively (“The Town”), according to Deadline.com.

Variety is also reporting that Emile Hirsch (“Milk,” “Speed Racer”) is coming on board as well, although his role in the film has yet to be revealed.

They will join already-announced cast members Taylor Kitsch (“Friday Night Lights”), Aaron Johnson (“Kick-Ass”), Salma Hayek and Oscar-winner Benicio Del Toro.

The film, based on Don Winslow”s bestselling book, centers on two small-time pot dealers (Kitsch and Johnson) who are bullied into aligning themselves with a violent drug cartel (Del Toro will play a brutal enforcer) after their close friend, O (Lively), is kidnapped. Travolta will play a DEA agent on the case, and Thurman will play O”s mother.

Writer Winslow penned the script with Shane Salerno (“Aliens vs. Predator: Requiem”).

Stone’s last film was “Wall Street: Money Never Sleeps,” with Michael Douglas and Shia LaBouef.

“Savages” will start shooting in early July. Universal Pictures will finance and distribute the film.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Benicio Del Toro#Salma Hayek
TAGSAARON JOHNSONbenicio del toroblake livelyJOHN TRAVOLTASALMA HAYEKSAVAGESUMA THURMAN

Listen To This

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.21.18 13 hours ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.20.18 2 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

08.17.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.14.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.13.18 1 week ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Nicki Minaj, Trippie Redd, And Tomberlin

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Nicki Minaj, Trippie Redd, And Tomberlin

08.10.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP