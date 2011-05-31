Donald Sutherland will play President Snow in ‘Hunger Games’

Iconic actor Donald Sutherland has been cast in the role of President Snow in the Lionsgate’s adaptation of Suzanne Collins’ bestselling novel “The Hunger Games.”Â

He joins the previously announced Jennifer Lawrence (“X-Men: First Class”), Stanley Tucci (“The Lovely Bones”), Wes Bentley (“American Beauty”), Paula Malcomson (“Caprica”), Elizabeth Banks (“Zach and Miri Make a Porno”), Willow Shields (as Katniss’ sister, Primrose), Liam Hemsworth, Woody Harrelson (“No Country For Old Men”), Toby Jones (“Captain America”), Lenny Kravitz (“Precious”) , Alexander Ludwig and Isabelle Fuhrman.

Sutherland will play the role of President Snow, the cruel leader of the dystopian post-North American regime known as Panem. There, two children from each of the 12 Districts are selected annually to compete in the televised gladiatorial battles known as the Hunger Games. The Oscar-nominated Lawrence (“Winter’s Bone”) plays the main protagonist and Games competitor, Katniss Everdeen.

Sutherland, the father of “24” star Kiefer Sutherland, is known for starring in such landmark films as “The Dirty Dozen,” “Animal House,” “M*A*S*H,” “Klute” and “Ordinary People.” He was recently seen in “Fool’s Gold” and “The Mechanic,” and will next appear in the comedy “Horrible Bosses,” alongside Jason Bateman, Charlie Day, Jason Sudekis, Kevin Spacey, Jamie Foxx and Jennifer Aniston.

“The Hunger Games” opens nationwide March 23, 2012.



First Look:Â Jennifer Lawrence as Katniss here.

Â