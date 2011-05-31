Donald Sutherland will play President Snow in ‘Hunger Games’

Iconic actor Donald Sutherland has been cast in the role of President Snow in the Lionsgate’s adaptation of Suzanne Collins’ bestselling novel “The Hunger Games.”Â
He joins the previously announced Jennifer Lawrence (“X-Men: First Class”), Stanley Tucci (“The Lovely Bones”), Wes Bentley (“American Beauty”), Paula Malcomson (“Caprica”), Elizabeth Banks (“Zach and Miri Make a Porno”), Willow Shields (as Katniss’ sister, Primrose), Liam Hemsworth, Woody Harrelson (“No Country For Old Men”), Toby Jones (“Captain America”), Lenny Kravitz (“Precious”) , Alexander Ludwig and Isabelle Fuhrman.
Sutherland will play the role of President Snow, the cruel leader of the dystopian post-North American regime known as Panem. There, two children from each of the 12 Districts are selected annually to compete in the televised gladiatorial battles known as the Hunger Games. The Oscar-nominated Lawrence (“Winter’s Bone”) plays the main protagonist and Games competitor, Katniss Everdeen.
Sutherland, the father of “24” star Kiefer Sutherland, is known for starring in such landmark films as “The Dirty Dozen,” “Animal House,” “M*A*S*H,” “Klute” and “Ordinary People.” He was recently seen in “Fool’s Gold” and “The Mechanic,” and will next appear in the comedy “Horrible Bosses,” alongside Jason Bateman, Charlie Day, Jason Sudekis, Kevin Spacey, Jamie Foxx and Jennifer Aniston.
“The Hunger Games” opens nationwide March 23, 2012.
First Look:Â Jennifer Lawrence as Katniss here.
wow. they’ve done a bang up job of casting this. I don’t think they’ve gotten one character right except maybe Prim.
I think Sutherland will make a good Snow, he’s always playing creepy characters. Woody will probably be great as well. The others remain to be seen. As much as I love Stanley Tucci, he isn’t what I pictured for Caesar.
i don’t think “bang up” means what you think it means.
Your comment makes no sense. “Bang up job” means great job, well done. Then you say you don’t think they’ve gotten one character right, which would contradict your first sentence.
^ Mj, I don’t think Nate or JC have heard of sarcasm -_-
Sutherland might be ok, if they make him up to look more…. warped (IIRC Snow has been made to look younger with Capitol enhancements)
and Tucci for Cesar is awful.