Grammy-winner Lenny Kravitz to play Cinna in ‘Hunger Games’

More casting news from the dystopian world of “The Hunger Games.” Singer-actor Lenny Kravitz has joined cast of Lionsgate’s much-discussed sci-fi film in the role of Cinna.

Kravitz’s role is as the fashion stylist for Hunger Games participant Katniss Everdeen (“Winter’s Bone” star Jennifer Lawrence) whose eye-catching costumes belie his mild personality.

The film, based on Suzanne Collins” hit novel, also stars Stanley Tucci (“The Lovely Bones”), Wes Bentley (“American Beauty”), Paula Malcomson (“Caprica”), Elizabeth Banks (“Zach and Miri Make a Porno”), Willow Shields (as Katniss’ sister, Primrose), Liam Hemsworth, Woody Harrelson (“No Country For Old Men”), Alexander Ludwig and Isabelle Fuhrman.

Deadline.com is also reporting that Toby Jones (“Infamous,” the upcoming “Captain America: The First Avenger”) is also joining the film as the co-host/narrator (along with Tucci) of the Hunger Games.



Although best known for his Grammy-winning music, Kravitz made an acclaimed turn in the Oscar-winning drama “Precious” in 2009, and will soon be seen in “Selma” alongside Robert De Niro and Hugh Jackman, and “The Blind Bastard Club,” co-starring Rosario Dawson.

“When I saw Lenny’s work in “Precious” I was just knocked out,” said director Gary Ross in a press release. “It was quiet and strong and understated and open hearted; all qualities which define this character. I’m really looking forward to this ride.”



“The Hunger Games” opens nationwide March 23, 2012.



First look: Jennifer Lawrence as Katniss.

