‘Drive’ wins with Central Ohio critics

After “The Tree of Life” led the way with nominations from the Central Ohio Film Critics Association, it was “Drive” that took top honors, winning Best Picture and Best Director for Nicolas Winding Refn. Refn also won the Breakthrough Film Artist award. Check out the full list of winners below.

Best Film: “Drive” (Runner-up: “Martha Marcy May Marlene”)

Best Director: Nicolas Winding Refn, “Drive” (Runner-up: Lars von Trier, “Melancholia”)

Best Actor: Michael Shannon, “Take Shelter” (Runner-up: Ryan Gosling, “Drive”)

Best Actress: Elizabeth Olsen, “Martha Marcy May Marlene” (Runner-up: Charlize Theron, “Young Adult”)

Best Supporting Actor: Christopher Plummer, “Beginners” (Runner-up: Albert Brooks, “Drive”)

Best Supporting Actress: Shailene Woodley, “The Descendants” (Runner-up: Jessica Chastain, “The Tree of Life”)

Best Adapted Screenplay: “The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo” (Runner-up: “Moneyball”)

Best Original Screenplay: “Source Code” (Runner-up: “Midnight in Paris”)

Best Cinematography: “The Tree of Life” (Runner-up: “Melancholia”)

Best Score: “Hanna” (Runner-up: “The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo”)

Best Animated Film: “Arthur Christmas” (Runner-up: “Winnie the Pooh”)

Best Foreign Language Film: “Of Gods and Men” (Runner-up: “The Skin I Live In”)

Best Documentary: “Cave of Forgotten Dreams” (Runner-up: “Project Nim”)

Best Ensemble: “Tinker, Tailor, Soldier, Spy” (Runner-up: “The Descendants”)

Breakthrough Film Artist: Nicolas Winding Refn, “Drive” (Runner-up: Jessica Chastain, “Coriolanus,” “The Debt,” “The Help,” “Take Shelter,” “Texas Killing Fields” and “The Tree of Life”)

Most Overlooked Film: “Margaret” (Runner-up: “Beginners”)

Top 10 Films (in order): “Drive,” “Martha Marcy May Marlene,” “Take Shelter,” “Melancholia,” “The Descendants,” “Midnight in Paris,” “The Tree of Life,” “The Artist,” “The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo,” “Hugo”

