Edgar Wright directed one shot in ‘Star Trek Into Darkness’

If you were “Star Trek Into Darkness” director J.J. Abrams and you had to pick another director to take your place for a single shot in the film, who would you choose?

For Abrams, the choice was Edgar Wright, noted film geek and director of such smart genre spins as “Shaun of the Dead” and “Scott Pilgrim.”

Wright tweeted the revelation, saying, “There are 2120 shots in ‘Star Trek Into Darkness’. I directed one of them. Looking forward to seeing the other 2119.” So are we, Edgar. So are we.

Wright also posted this pic, just in case fans didn’t believe him:

It sure looks like an IMAX camera rig behind him, so it’s likely that Wright called the shots (or, should we say, shot) on one of the one of the sequel’s scenes utilizing the large screen format. And what’s with that crazy set? It’s definitely not the Enterprise. Could it be Klingon-related?

“Star Trek Into Darkness” co-stars frequent Wright collaborator Simon Pegg, and we’re betting that Scotty was featured in Wright’s shot.

Abrams and Wright have worked together on other occasions as well, and are currently prepping a mysterious sci-fi project called “Collider” together. Abrams also moderated a “Scott Pilgrim” Q&A when it was first released.

“Star Trek Into Darkness” also stars Chris Pine, Zoe Saldana, Karl Urban, John Cho, Zachary Quinto, , Bruce Greenwood, and Benedict Cumberbatch.

Wright’s next film, “The World’s End,” stars Pegg, Nick Frost and Martin Freeman (“The Hobbit”), and opens October 25.

“Star Trek Into Darkness” was recently moved up one day and will now open May 16 in the U.S., with IMAX opening May 15. It opens in the U.K. today.