J.J. Abrams and Edgar Wright team for mysterious sci-fi film ‘Collider’

07.24.12 6 years ago

Two major forces in moviemaking are about to collide. 

“Shaun of the Dead” and “Scott Pilgrim” director and uber-producer J.J. Abrams (“Star Trek,” “Lost,” et al.) are teaming for a secretive sci-fi film project known only as “Collider.”

Abrams will produce along with his Bad Robot partner Nira Park, and Mark Protosevich (“I Am Legend”) is writing the screenplay, according to Deadline.

The plot is — for now — completely under wraps, and as is typical for Abrams’ projects, will likely be kept secret for some time (remember all the crazy rumors about “Cloverfield” and “Super 8”?). 

The busy Wright already has “The World’s End” (which reunites him with “Shaun” duo Simon Pegg and Nick Frost) and Marvel’s “Ant-Man” on his plate, so we may not be seeing “Collider” for a few years.

Abrams has “Star Trek 2” opening next year, while Protosevich also scripted Spike Lee’s upcoming remake of “Old Boy.”

Are you excited for the Abrams-Wright collaboration?

Around The Web

TAGSColliderEDGAR WRIGHTJJ ABRAMSMark Protosevich

Listen To This

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.07.18 22 hours ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.06.18 2 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 5 days ago 2 Comments
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP