Emma Stone, Reese Witherspoon, and more react to 2015 Golden Globes nominations

If you woke up one morning to learn that you scored a Best Actor or Actress nomination at the Golden Globes, you”d be excited. Well, guess what? Famous people: They”re just like us.

In the wake of the Hollywood Foreign Press Association”s 2015 Golden Globes nominations announcement this Thursday morning, we”re ringing the lucky few who cracked the ceremony”s competitive categories for their thoughts on the honor. Favorites like Emma Stone, Reese Witherspoon, and the team behind “The Theory of Everything” are as excited to see their names on the list as you are.

Check out all the reactions in the gallery below.

For an analysis of the movie nominations, head here.

And for the complete rundown of nominees, check out our full list.