‘Selma’ rescued and a bad day for ‘Unbroken’ with 72nd Golden Globe nods unveiled

The Hollywood Foreign Press Association unveiled the nominees for the group's 72nd annual Golden Globe Awards – aka Hollywood's drunkest night – Thursday morning. And in the aggregate, there aren't a lot of major takeaways in terms of changing the landscape of the Oscar race. Just a general further sculpting of the clay we already have on the table.
The Best Picture – Drama category was marked by the three-horse race as I defined it recently: “Boyhood,” “The Imitation Game” and “Selma” (which really needed the boost this morning, and happily showed up in the Best Director category, too). Finding room besides was “Foxcatcher” (a surprise for me as I heard the group didn't like the film) and “The Theory of Everything.” So if you're keeping track, on the sidelines was “Gone Girl” (though David Fincher landed a director nod and the screenplay and score were chalked up alongside Rosamund Pike), “Whiplash” and…
…well, it was a bad day for the folks on Lankershim. Universal Pictures already had to deal with the HFPA's dubious placement of “Get On Up” in the drama category when films of its ilk have been considered comedy/musicals in the past (sorry Chadwick Boseman), and then their big hopeful “Unbroken” was shut out, too. No SAG, no HFPA – it's pretty hard to pick up the pieces from there, but certainly not impossible. Maybe the BFCA is broad enough that it can figure in there next week, but at this point, the film is looking pretty beat up.
It's interesting to note how closely the acting races reflected SAG's choices. The Best Actress (in a Drama) and Best Supporting Actor categories matched up 100%, while in Best Supporting Actress, the HFPA subbed in Jessica Chastain in “A Most Violent Year” for Naomi Watts' surprise “St. Vincent” SAG bid. And in Best Actor in a Drama, “Selma's” David Oyleowo got the call up with Michael Keaton safely tucked away in comedy/musical.
Which means Jake Gyllenhaal is potentially going to be the one really trying to elbow his way into this category at the Oscars, which is sort of just awesome. His “Nightcrawler” turn was the definition of dark horse in this race and here he is with both SAG and Golden Globe firepower behind him. And it's possible he adds a BFCA nod to the equation on Monday. So an incredibly competitive year for the field seems to have given way to a heated six-horse race. (Though if “The Grand Budapest Hotel” continues to be resurrected, Ralph Fiennes could find an angle.)
Looking around, it's nice to see some fresh ingredients, like “Pride” in the Best Picture – Comedy or Musical category. Or Wes Anderson popping up in the Best Director field at the expense of star power like Clint Eastwood (“American Sniper” was completely passed over) and Angelina Jolie and Best Picture heavies like “The Imitation Game” and “The Theory of Everything.” In fact, come to think of it, Paramount must be feeling good as the only other Best Picture – Drama/Best Director player besides “Boyhood” with “Selma”/Ava DuVernay. That should take some of the sting out of “Interstellar” being virtually shut out (it only received a Best Original Score nomination).
Looking at the comedies, Amy Adams and Christoph Waltz love didn't translate to Best Picture placement for “Big Eyes.” Helen Mirren got a nifty bid for “The Hundred Foot Journey” (a fine film and she's great in it). Julianne Moore got some more “Maps to the Stars” love after winning the Best Actress award for the film at Cannes (and is a double nominee with “Still Alice” today as a result). “Begin Again” was totally left behind, but it was probably old news to this group at this point; the film premiered in Toronto over a year ago under a different title, after all. Oh, and Joaquin! I'm happy “Inherent Vice” could find some love.
But I have to say: Quvenzhané Wallis for “Annie?” Did you guys bother to see “Beyond the Lights?” Whatever, I'll just keep banging the drum, I guess.
There's little else to report or chew on besides, really. I'm sure there's plenty of fun to be had in the TV ranks, though, so check out Alan Sepinwall's take on it here, and keep an eye out for Dan Fienberg's analysis later.
Congrats to the nominees.
The 72nd annual Golden Globe Awards will be held on Sunday, Jan. 11, 2015.
Very good assessment. Enjoyed reading it.
Also sad about Mbatha-Raw and Begin Again. Correctly guessed Mirren and Interstellar in only Score. No Skeleton Twins, :( Ecstatic for Gyllenhaal, Gone Girl, and Foxcatcher got a bump.
I really, really wonder about Unbroken. Kris, what do you think happened/is going on?
I know there are people who love it, people who admire it, people who dont think its good … But its Jolie and word was that HPFA dug it. Something behind the scenes??? Very surprised.
Well, like I said in my first reaction, it’s a slog. It doesn’t have much structure. You just don’t leave that movie feeling the way I guess you “should” for it to be an awards player. That’s the best way I can describe it, I guess. Of course it has virtues besides, but it’s just problematic.
All of that said, I still think it can squeeze into a Best Picture slot. It’s basically “War Horse.”
I would say the answer lies in the film itself. Whether you think it’s good or bad — I think it’s rather bad myself — it’s quite arduous storytelling, with a lot of gruel to wade through before the uplift kicks in. It’s not the broadly engaging package it appeared to be.
Sorry, didn’t see that Kris had basically said much the same thing above.
Gotcha. It just seems so bizarre because its HPFA. But then again, theyre definitely trying to acknowledge the best films as of late, and not the “usual GG fare” of earlier times.
Kris and Guy: Having not seen Unbroken, I’m curious about why this movie apparently doesn’t work but movies like Schindler’s List and 12 Years a Slave do? All 3 are movies about real-life stories of extreme brutality, and could be considered a “slog” to watch. All 3 are episodic, with lots of different scenes spread out over years, and not necessarily with a huge connective tissue. And all have “a lot of gruel to wade through before the uplift kicks in.” So what makes Unbroken different? The editing? The acting? The writing? I guess I’m just confused, because a lot of the criticisms I’m hearing feel like they could hypothetically be said about those other films – except, of course, those films are revered.
Exactly, JJ1. I’m content overall—with the typical gripe or two—because it’s like the awards ceremony version of the pretty young celeb who wants to be taken seriously as an actress, so she plays a prostitute with a heart of gold and garners respect. (And possibly an Oscar, rendering this analogy quite meta.) HFPA wants more respect, and they’ve gotten from me in the past few years thanks to some refreshingly good choices.
And as a bonus, they aren’t afraid of modern TV!
LM: I personally think Schindler’s List and 12 Years a Slave have narratives that are more propulsive, and protagonists that are more porous, than Unbroken does. But execution is key: brilliant filmmaking can enliven difficult material, and even Jolie’s champions are unlikely to claim she has formal chops on the level of Steven Spielberg or Steve McQueen.
Thanks, Guy, that makes a lot of sense!
Such a bummer to have these dry, straightforward true stories like Foxcatcher, Imitation Game, and Theory of Everything dominate the Best Picture – Drama category when original stories with some life like Gone Girl, Whiplash, and Nightcrawler get left out. It’s so cliche.
I don’t think there’s anything approaching “cliche” about “Foxcatcher.”
I think the nomination is. The movie itself isn’t. But it is incredibly dry and straightforward.
Considering the film is leagues better than the ones you mentioned (movies I like, mind), I guess I’m OK with a perception of “cliche” with that nod, even if I myself don’t understand it at all.
I dont think Foxcatcher is a cliched movie. Not at all.
I know what Nick means by the actual nomination being cliche. But hey, it received very good reviews and therefore, it snuck in; despite word that HPFA didnt care for it.
For me, its not a cliched movie. Cold, slow, dour … YES. Brilliantly acted … YES. But not cliched.
glad to see “Foxcatcher” really picking up steam as of late. Seemed like it was starting to disappear from the conversation entirely. I think this solidifies it as a BP nominee for the Oscars and even though Gyllenhaal is knocking on the door of that category, I think Carell and definitely Ruffalo look likely to get Oscar nominations.
So a quick search told me what show Gina Rodriguez was nominated for, but I can’t find hide nor hair of Tangerine Mandarin, the foreign film nominee. Does it go by another name?
Thanks!
I love that Grand Budapest seems to be coming back in a big way. Did not see the Best Director nod coming. I wonder if it can surprise in other categories like Cinematography (triple aspect ratio!) It’s not my favorite Wes A. film, but it really would be great if something from so early in the year could find a foothold.
Now I just hope voters keep watching Whiplash! Every year I have a pet Oscar pick, and this year it’s Whiplash for Editing.
Gotta re-visit Budapest. I remember really enjoying it up to a point but it losing me the more it went. Loved the design and performances, though.
For the Oscars, how possible is a Best Director Oscar nod for David Fincher without a Best Picture nod for Gone Girl?
In this paradigm of an expanded Best Picture field, it hasn’t happened. So I’d say slim.
Virtually none. The only scenario it’s plausible in is if there were only 5 Best Picture nominees and Gone Girl barely missed out on the 5th slot. With the expanded field, it’s very unlikely to happen.
but like…how cool would that be?
The past few years it seems like the 9 Best picture nominees have dominated the above the line categories with little room found for non BP noms to squeeze in. This year it feels like there’s more wiggle room in that regard.
Very slim, but you know, it wouldn’t be the first time that a film that got Director and Screenplay but missed Picture-Drama at the Golden Globes gets nominated for Picture at the Oscars. Last time that happened was Munich back in 2005. So, my guess is this means Gone Girl will show up at AMPAS’ Best Picture list (not a done deal yet, but this could be a sign)…
Best surprise was Grand Budapest’s strong showing. Writing AND directing AND picture? Amazing! I’m sure Michael Keaton has best actor – comedy locked down, but maybe just maybe Ralph Fiennes could upset. (a boy can dream)
I could see Ralph Fiennes possibly getting in for Best Actor, like how Christian Bale got in for American Hustle last year. 2013 had a super competitive best actor field, but Bale’s role beat out more dramatic performances. (Hanks, Redford)
Would it make sense for Whiplash to get in in best “musical” although it was a drama?
absence of ‘Whiplash’ is disappointing…
pleased about gyllenhaal & wes anderson