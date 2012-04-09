‘Ender’s Game’ release pushed back several months

#Ender's Game
04.09.12 6 years ago 4 Comments

“Ender’s Game” has been beamed into the future.

The adaptation of Orson Scott Card’s 1985 sci-fi novel has been pushed back by distributor Summit from its original March 15, 2013 release date to November 1, 2013, placing it smack dab in the middle of the crowded fall season. Directed by Gavin Hood (“X-Men Origins: Wolverine”), the film stars Asa Butterfield as Ender Wiggin, a brilliant young strategist who is drafted to train at an advanced military institute in preparation for a coming alien invasion. Hailee Steinfeld (“True Grit”) and Abigail Breslin also star, alongside such acting vets as Harrison Ford, Ben Kingsley and Viola Davis.

The reason for the switch is unkown at this stage, though the film’s release is still so far out there’s plenty of time for speculation going forward.

Today has been rather crowded with release date announcements, from the scheduling of the revisionist live-action “Sleeping Beauty” spin-off “Maleficent” starring Angelina Jolie (in 2014!)  to a minor release-date switch for Sacha Baron Cohen’s “The Dictator” (getting out of the path of Tim Burton’s potential blockbuster “Dark Shadows”).

Are you looking forward to “Ender’s Game”? Bummed that you’ll have to wait another few months to see it? Sound off in the comments!
 

