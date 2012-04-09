‘The Dictator’ shifts release date to avoid ‘Dark Shadows’

#Johnny Depp
04.09.12 6 years ago

Sacha Baron Cohen’s General Aladeen won’t go directly into battle with Johnny Depp’s Barnabas Collins after all.

Paramount has shifted next month’s release of Cohen’s “The Dictator” from Friday, May 11 to Wednesday, May 16. That avoids an opening weekend showdown with Depp and Tim Burton’s campy take on vampire soap “Dark Shadows.”

Originally it may have appeared the films would target different audiences, but the recent marketing campaign for “Shadows” has revealed the film has a heavy comedic slant. Even with “Borat” on his resume, Cohen may not be a match for the one-two punch of Depp and Burton. Their last collaboration, “Alice in Wonderland,” grossed over $1 billion worldwide.

“The Dictator” now gets a two day jump on May 18’s key opener: the sci-fi action adventure “Battleship” starring Taylor Kitsch, Alexander Skarsgard, Liam Neeson and Rihanna.

Ensemble romantic comedy “What to Expect When You’re Expecting” with a cast including Cameron Diaz and Jennifer Lopez is also scheduled to open May 18.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Johnny Depp
TAGSBattleshipdark shadowsJOHNNY DEPPsacha baron cohensummer 2012THE DICTATORWHAT TO EXPECT WHEN YOU'RE EXPECTING

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 2 days ago
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 6 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP