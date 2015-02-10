Exclusive: 5 DC Comics CONVERGENCE covers show all is not well in the multiverse

Starting in April, DC Comics will kick off their highly anticipated CONVERGENCE event. Temporarily leaving the New 52 universe, DC will publish 40 mini-series to catch readers up on what”s been happening in a pre-Flashpoint multiverse. These glimpses ask, “What would the DC Universe look like right now if the New 52 had never happened?” Why DC wants readers to ponder that question is anyone”s guess.

Last month, HitFix exclusively revealed the cover art and solicits for five of those CONVERGENCE WEEK 1 titles. We checked in with THE ATOM, NIGHTWING/ORACLE, THE QUESTION, SPEED FORCE, and SUPERMAN. Now HitFix Harpy is happy to unveil the cover art and solicits for the #2 CONVERGENCE issues for same five titles.

After the jump, see what”s in store for some of DC”s most iconic pre-Flashpoint DCU heroes this May!