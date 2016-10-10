WHOA. ‘Fantastic Beasts’ character posters make another wizarding world connection

Newly released character posters for Harry Potter spinoff Fantastic Beasts And Where To Find Them reveal some very interesting facts about the new witches, wizards, and muggles but they also provide lots of fodder for fan theories.

The Harry Potter series is returning to theaters for one week to celebrate the release of its spinoff, Fantastic Beasts, but I honestly wouldn't even need that to get excited. Pottermore also recently had Eddie Redmayne take the Patronus test (as did we all) which was pretty cute. (He got a Basset Hound.)

J.K. Rowling's Fantastic Beasts is set to hit theaters November 18th with an all-star cast of Redmayne, Samantha Morton, Ezra Miller, Katherine Waterston, Colin Farrell, Carmen Ejogo, Dan Fogler, Alison Sudol, and Ron Perlman but Entertainment Weekly posted nine new posters of them today.

Of note? Remember Morton's Mary Lou Barebone was said to be the adoptive mother of Miller's Credence? Apparently she has three adoptive children, two daughters and a son. Credence's poster doesn't give much away about him but it does reveal Newt and Jacob are wanted for a bank robbery.

Katherine Waterston's character Tina was an Auror but was “demoted to the wand permit division after 'her heart overruled her head and she used unauthorized magic.'” Sudo's Queenie works with her sister Tina in the wand permit department at MACUSA (Magical Congress of the United States of America) but is apparently a skilled Legilimens (meaning she can read minds). Seems wasted in that department, no?

In Ron Perlman as Gnarlak poster we can see Tina and Newt have violated the International Statute of Secrecy in their wanted illustration but it's Percival Graves' poster that's the most interesting. I've already had some thoughts about Miller's character and how there could be a lot more to him than we've been lead to believe, and then last trailer gave us a huge wizarding world name drop in Grindelwald. And that's what makes the appearance of the Deathly Hallows symbol next to Graves so intriguing.

Is Graves a “believer,” as good old Xenophilius Lovegood was? Or is he using the symbol the other way, to show himself as a devote follower to Grindelwald?

(via Empire Magazine)