One of the more, uh, unexpected moments in Avengers: Endgame was the debut of “Fat Thor.” Following the Snap heard ’round the universe in Infinity War, Thor, as played by Chris Hemsworth, felt guilty for not going for Thanos’ head and let himself go. He gained a ton of weight, with some help from Korg, Miek, and lots of beer and video games, which directors Anthony and Joe Russo called a “very common sort of response to depression and pain.” So, it makes a lot of sense that Thor would get really into sad acoustic covers.

While appearing on Wednesday’s The Tonight Show, Hemsworth, who also appears in Men in Black: International with his Endgame and Thor: Ragnarok co-star Tessa Thompson, revealed that he got into character by picking up a guitar and playing “Hurt” by Johnny Cash, as originally recorded by Nine Inch Nails. But why that song and not, say, “The Twist” by the Fat Boys? Because it’s the “the saddest song in the world,” Hemsworth, a self-described “terrible singer and a terrible guitarist” (he’s no Star-Lord, but he’s not THAT bad), told host Jimmy Fallon; also, the lyrics fit the mood of Endgame (“What have I become, my sweetest friend? / Everyone I know goes away in the end”). Poor Thor.

Maybe now that he’s hanging out with the Guardians, he can play something for Rocket Raccoon. Hey, it worked for Lady Gaga. Watch the clip above.