First look at ‘Guardians of the Galaxy’ action figures unveilded

(CBR) As the calendar inches closer towards the release of Marvel Studios‘ “Guardians of the Galaxy,” promotion continues to ramp up, including Thursday’s reveal of a revered tradition: tie-in action figures.

Yahoo! Movies debuted the first peek at the Hasbro figures, in the form of a poster mimicking the first official photo released from the film (which itself was a recreation of concept art). The poster will be distributed at this year’s Toy Fair, which runs from Feb. 16-19 in New York City.

The “Guardians of the Galaxy” figures are part of Hasbro’s Marvel Legends line, with the “Infinite Series” including six characters: Star-Lord, Gamora, Drax, Rocket Raccoon and two more yet to be named. Groot will be the line’s build-a-figure, with each entry in the series packaged with a piece of the tree-esque alien.

On Wednesday, the unlikely source of Yahoo! Singapore tweeted that the first “Guardians of the Galaxy” trailer would debut on Feb. 18. The news was picked up by outlets including Comic Book Movie, but the tweet has since been deleted. Given timing, a trailer is likely to arrive soon — the first “Captain America: The Winter Soldier” trailer arrived approximately five-and-a-half months before that film’s release date, roughly the same amount of distance between now and the “Guardians” scheduled debut.

Directed by James Gunn and scheduled out on Aug. 1, “Guardians of the Galaxy,” stars Chris Pratt as Peter Quill/Star-Lord, Zoe Saldana as Gamora, Dave Bautista as Drax the Destroyer, Bradley Cooper as Rocket Raccoon, Vin Diesel as Groot, Lee Pace as Ronan the Accuser, Michael Rooker as Yondu, Karen Gillan as Nebula, Djimon Hounsou as Korath, Benicio del Toro as The Collector, John C. Reilly as Rhomann Dey and Glenn Close as Nova Prime.