Marvel debuts first official look at ‘Guardians of the Galaxy’ in action

01.01.14
(CBR) With 2014 nearly here, Disney has released the first official still from upcoming Marvel Studios production “Guardians of the Galaxy,” as part of a larger update of the studio’s upcoming slate. If the image looks familiar, it’s from the teaser footage screened earlier in 2013 at Comic-Con International and the D23 Expo, and it’s effectively a live-action version of the concept art that’s been out for a few months.

Here’s the official synopsis for “Guardians of the Galaxy,” scheduled for released on Aug. 1, 2014:

From Marvel, the studio that brought you the global blockbuster franchises of Iron Man, Thor, Captain America and The Avengers, comes a new team — the Guardians of the Galaxy. An action-packed, epic space adventure, Marvel’s “Guardians of the Galaxy” expands the Marvel Cinematic Universe into the cosmos, where brash adventurer Peter Quill finds himself the object of an unrelenting bounty hunt after stealing a mysterious orb coveted by Ronan, a powerful villain with ambitions that threaten the entire universe. To evade the ever-persistent Ronan, Quill is forced into an uneasy truce with a quartet of disparate misfits — Rocket, a gun-toting raccoon, Groot, a tree-like humanoid, the deadly and enigmatic Gamora and the revenge-driven Drax the Destroyer. But when Peter discovers the true power of the orb and the menace is poses to the cosmos, he must do his best to rally his ragtag rivals for a last, desperate stand — with the galaxy’s fate in the balance.

