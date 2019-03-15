MARVEL STUDIOS

Chris Evans has already announced that he’s done with the Marvel Cinematic Universe after Avengers: Endgame, and Robert Downey, Jr. might join him. There’s no official confirmation, but so much of the build-up to the superhero film’s release is centered around Tony Stark, who kicked off the MCU with 2008’s Iron Man, and whether he’ll sacrifice himself to save the other Avengers (and by proxy, the world) or if he and Pepper Potts will live happily ever after on-screen. It’s time for Iron Man and Captain America to go, anyway; out with the old, in with the new, including Spider-Man, Black Panther, Doctor Strange, and of course, the latest (sort of) addition to the team, Captain Marvel.

In the new Captain Marvel: The Official Movie Special guide, Marvel Studios chief Kevin Feige effectively confirmed that Carol Danvers/Captain Marvel will take over as the leader of the MCU. With or without Tony is yet to be seen.

“When we found out that Brie Larson might be interested in joining our world, we had a number of meetings. She was a huge fan of the character in the comics. One of the highlights of my career at Marvel was introducing her at Comic-Con and having her come out on stage and stand there with literally almost everybody else from our movies. There she was at the forefront, and it was a great foreshadowing – not just for how audiences are going to embrace Brie as this character, but also for how Captain Marvel is about to take the lead and be at the forefront of the entire Cinematic Universe.”

Feige also called Carol a “real person” who just so happens to have “these amazing adventures in outer space.” To make her work as a character, she needs to balance these two sides of her personality, of being “very human” while remaining “somebody who is incredibly powerful and can fly around and shoot photon blasts out of her hands.” To quote Liz Lemon, she can have it all! [I’m sure people on Twitter will have a completely rational response to Captain Marvel, a female, replacing Iron Man, a man (duh), as the face of the MCU.]

Captain Marvel will return in Avengers: Endgame, which opens April 26.