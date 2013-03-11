Free-stream Justin Timberlake’s ‘The 20/20 Experience’ on iTunes now

Wait = over, Justin Timberlake fanatics.

The singer’s third solo album is now free-streaming on iTunes in its entirety (www.iTunes.com/JT), in advance of the set’s March 19 drop in North America. The album will continue to be made available there until the date of release.

Timberlake just wrapped another acclaimed hosting stint on “SNL,” where he performed “Suit & Tie” and “Mirrors,” the first two singles off the album. His appearance on the late-night sketch series (Timberlake’s fifth overall) resulted in the show’s best ratings in 14 months. Further, he kicks off a week-long string of appearances on “Jimmy Fallon” this evening, the first time a “featured artist” has done that in the show’s history.

Hot on the comeback trail (at least musically), Timberlake also kicks off a joint tour with rapper Jay-Z (who guests on “Suit & Tie”) on July 17. Dubbed the “Legends of the Summer” stadium tour, the pair is scheduled to hit 12 stadiums in 12 cities including New York, Los Angeles, Chicago and Boston. Timberlake is also slated to headline London’s Wireless Festival on July 12.

After checking out a full tracklisting and list of tour dates below, tell us whether you’ll be buying the “20/20 Experience” in the poll embedded further down.

The 20/20 Experience track listing:

Pusher Love Girl

Suit & Tie

Don”t Hold The Wall

Strawberry Bubblegum

Tunnel Vision

Spaceship Coupe

That Girl

Let The Groove Get In

Mirrors

Blue Ocean Floor

“Legends of the Summer Stadium Tour” dates:

July 17 Toronto, ON Rogers Centre

July 19 New York, NY Yankee Stadium

July 22 Chicago, IL Soldier Field

July 26 San Francisco, CA Candlestick Park

July 28 Los Angeles, CA Rose Bowl

July 31 Vancouver, BC BC Place Stadium

August 4 Hershey, PA Hershey Stadium

August 6 Detroit, MI Ford Field

August 8 Baltimore, MD M&T Bank Stadium

August 10 Boston, MA Fenway Park

August 11 Boston, MA Fenway Park

August 13 Philadelphia, PA Citizens Bank Park

August 16 Miami, FL Sun Life Stadium

**On sale date March 12 at LiveNation.com