Free-stream Justin Timberlake’s ‘The 20/20 Experience’ on iTunes now

Wait = over, Justin Timberlake fanatics.
The singer’s third solo album is now free-streaming on iTunes in its entirety (www.iTunes.com/JT), in advance of the set’s March 19 drop in North America. The album will continue to be made available there until the date of release.
Timberlake just wrapped another acclaimed hosting stint on “SNL,” where he performed “Suit & Tie” and “Mirrors,” the first two singles off the album. His appearance on the late-night sketch series (Timberlake’s fifth overall) resulted in the show’s best ratings in 14 months. Further, he kicks off a week-long string of appearances on “Jimmy Fallon” this evening, the first time a “featured artist” has done that in the show’s history.
Hot on the comeback trail (at least musically), Timberlake also kicks off a joint tour with rapper Jay-Z (who guests on “Suit & Tie”) on July 17. Dubbed the “Legends of the Summer” stadium tour, the pair is scheduled to hit 12 stadiums in 12 cities including New York, Los Angeles, Chicago and Boston. Timberlake is also slated to headline London’s Wireless Festival on July 12.
After checking out a full tracklisting and list of tour dates below, tell us whether you’ll be buying the “20/20 Experience” in the poll embedded further down.
The 20/20 Experience track listing:
Pusher Love Girl
Suit & Tie
Don”t Hold The Wall
Strawberry Bubblegum
Tunnel Vision
Spaceship Coupe
That Girl
Let The Groove Get In
Mirrors
Blue Ocean Floor
“Legends of the Summer Stadium Tour” dates:
July 17 Toronto, ON Rogers Centre
July 19 New York, NY Yankee Stadium
July 22 Chicago, IL Soldier Field
July 26 San Francisco, CA Candlestick Park
July 28 Los Angeles, CA Rose Bowl
July 31 Vancouver, BC BC Place Stadium
August 4 Hershey, PA Hershey Stadium
August 6 Detroit, MI Ford Field
August 8 Baltimore, MD M&T Bank Stadium
August 10 Boston, MA Fenway Park
August 11 Boston, MA Fenway Park
August 13 Philadelphia, PA Citizens Bank Park
August 16 Miami, FL Sun Life Stadium
**On sale date March 12 at LiveNation.com
