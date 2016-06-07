From Katana to Ghostbusters: SDCC 2016 Swag You Can’t Miss (Part 1)

Comic-Con International in San Diego isn't for everyone but even those who want to go and are lucky enough to get there have another hurdle to conquer – getting the collectibles they want. Don't mind us as we show you some of the exclusive SDCC swag you probably won't be able to get your hands on this year.

Purchasing the SDCC exclusives you want is not an easy task, this is true. Not all exclusives instill a a fever in fans but most do and most of the time re-sellers get to them before fans can anyway. That being said…Do or do not. There is no try.

While we already gave a sneak preview of Mattel's fabulous Gal Gadot Wonder Woman Barbie, here are a few more Mattel SDCC 2016 exclusives we think you'll be grabby-hands over. Or maybe that's just Donna Dickens and myself…

Unveiled on the DC Comics blog today is my new favorite thing in the world. DC Super Hero Girls Katana will be selling for $40:

Step out on the cutting edge with DC Super Hero Girls Katana doll! This DC Super Hero Girls doll is inspired by the sword master of Super Hero High and ready for powerful fun. Designed in 12-inch scale, Katana doll comes with five iconic accessories that showcase her martial arts skills – including her beloved sword. Easily interchangeable hands allows her to hold the various weapons. Pose Katana doll with her iconic katana or choose from the three shuriken, the two sai, a sheathed tanto and a naginata. A matching display stand, which also holds her sword, allows for cool display. True to her fashionable flair, Katana doll”s outfit blends samurai and style for a powerful, action-ready look. A warrior-influenced top combines a black and red tunic with an armor-inspired piece that has a silvery chest plate, exaggerated shoulders and arm protection; an arm shield for her non-weapon hand and red leather-like accents on the chest plate are exquisite touches. Shimmery gray leggings, tall red lace-detailed boots and red-streaked hair complete the look. Save the day with Katana doll and unleash your power! Young Super Heroes-in-training will love finding their own unique abilities along with the preeminent students of DC Super Hero High who learn to master their powers and the hero fundamentals in ways big and small. From a routine school day to a Super Hero adventure, the possibilities are endless! Includes Katana doll wearing fashion and accessories, a katana, a naginata, sheathed tanto, a set of sai, three shuriken, and a doll stand. Doll can stand alone. Colors and decorations may vary.

DC Entertainment President recently said she thinks their DC Super Hero Girl line could be “bigger than a $1 billion brand” and I agree. While the action figures, books, apparel and more have been slowing making their way into our hearts in Target stores, they'll soon launch worldwide. Of course this amazing-looking Katana is more for the collector crowd. If you're interested in buying it, MattyCollector.com writes, “This product will be available for pre-order at MattyCollector.com from June 17 through June 26 for everyone (All Access). Orders must be picked up in person at San Diego Comic-Con. Products will also be available for purchase at the convention.”

Near and dear to my heart since I grew up with her is Mattel's He-Man and the Masters of the Universe® She-Ra® which will set you back $75.

Relive the glamorous, commanding adventures of She-Ra®, Princess of Power® with this 11” highly detailed action figure. The Most Powerful Woman in the Universe® features 24 points of articulation, rooted hair, 3 iconic fashions (please note only 1 pair of gold boots is included), 2 swords, signature shield, 6 interchangeable hands, a logo stand, and a 12-page mini comic: “The Story of She-Ra!,” and a beautiful keepsake box with vivid imagery from the enchanting worlds of Etheria™ and Eternia®! Wage epic battle with She-Ra® against the Evil Horde® for the honor of Grayskull™!

Only one pair of gold boots! Riot!! Ordering is slightly different on this one, “This product will be available for pre-order at MattyCollector.com on June 16, 2016 for subscribers only (Early Access), and from June 17 through June 26 for everyone else (All Access). Orders must be picked up in person at San Diego Comic-Con.”

While Ghostbusters action figures are being scooped up in stores, for SDCC Mattel has two fun exclusives. First, the Monster High® Ghostbusters Frankie Stein® Doll selling for $25.

Frankie Stein® straps on her proton pack and Ghostbuster™ skills in this spooktacular SDCC “16 exclusive mash-up. Catch yours before it gets slimed!

Important for this one is it must be pre-ordered first no matter what. “This product will be available for pre-order at MattyCollector.com from June 17 through June 26 for everyone (All Access). Orders must be picked up in person at San Diego Comic-Con. This product won”t be for sale at the show, but you may have another opportunity to purchase this in July.”

And then there's the Ghostbusters™ Lights & Sounds Multi-Pack going for $24.99:

Ghostbusters™ is back with an all new, paranormal team and spooky cool ghosts! Battle alongside four 1.5” mini figures who are armed and ready. Proton beams fire from their blasters as they try to take down the evil 6” Rowan figure, the giant ghost from the film. Press the button outside the box to launch a light and sound show of blue glowing proton beams as Rowan turns red and screams in rage! Press it again, and you”ll hear the iconic “Who you gonna call?” Ghostbusters™ theme song as the lights bounce to the beat of the music. Packaging features slime graphics and the iconic Ghostbusters™ logo. It”s a multi-sensory interactive experience that real Ghostbusters fans and collectors will love!

Procedure for this set is as follows, “This product will be available for pre-order at MattyCollector.com on June 16, 2016 for subscribers only (Early Access), and from June 17 through June 26 for everyone else (All Access). Orders must be picked up in person at San Diego Comic-Con. Products will also be available for purchase at the convention.”

Here's a few more pictures of the items. See anything you like? Please, Comic-Con Fairy Godmother, bring me Katana and She-Ra…