Figure skaters at this year’s Olympics in PyeongChang have been scoring nearly as much attention for their song choices as they are their dazzling routines. Did you count on Disturbed popping up during 2018’s figure skating slate? I didn’t, yet here we are. German skater Paul Fentz made an impression with his song choice and Game of Thrones fans might find it as good as gold.

Fentz busted out a Lannister-inspired performance for his free skate routine using the iconic Game of Thrones theme as his soundtrack. (There’s a reason you don’t see skaters attempt a quad to the Arli$$ intro.) Decked out in an ensemble resembling Jamie Lannister on ice (including a single gold glove!), Fentz captured the eyes and ears of GoT die-hards that got to soak in a routine Fentz has trotted out before outside of Korea.

“It was not his best, but a Lannister always pays his debts,” noted gold medalist and NBC commentator Tara Lipinski on Fentz’s performance.

Fentz did not reach the podium in men’s skating, but he definitely exits with newfound star power. Japan’s Yuzuru Hanyu claimed gold in the event becoming the first male skater to win consecutive Olympic gold medals since Dick Button.

