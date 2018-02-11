The Best Of Leslie Jones’ Winter Olympics Coverage, Day One

Leslie Jones is back for her special, endearing, and lo-fi brand of Olympic coverage in which she records her TV and screams her astonishment at the athletics playing out before her. In 2016, she took the Olympic world by storm with her tweets, now it’s a joy to see her bust out her camera phone once again to deliver possibly the most honest commentary of the Winter Olympics.
We’ve been following her Twitter feed all day (seriously she watches this stuff for 12 hours a day), and we’ve collected some choice cuts from Day 1.
This is what figure skating is all about:
The all-important question: Who has the baton?
Jones on aging gracefully in sporting competition:
Proof that snowboarding may not be a contact sport, but it’s still incredibly dangerous:
