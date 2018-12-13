HBO

The last Game Of Thrones episode aired in August 2017, and Season 8 won’t arrive until April 2019 with only literal fire and ice so far to promote the return. Surely, there’s enough new content on network, cable, and streaming television to distract George R.R. Martin fans until the fresh episodes arrive, right? Nope, the appetite for HBO’s juggernaut appears to be as strong as ever.

Although the exact number of Thrones 2018 viewings hasn’t been revealed, USA Today has seen the data that proves that demand is still riding high. The show even even soared high enough to qualify as the top On-Demand title for Comcast, which boasts over 22 million subscribers. “The fact that that show is still ranked No. 1 across the board when it wasn’t even current is pretty incredible,” Comcast’s VP of programming, Brian Lev. told the publication. “It shows just how large of a following that show has (and) how new people are still discovering it.”

A further breakdown of the top 5 On-Demand titles (network and premium cable offerings) reveals that This Is Us (NBC), 9-1-1 (Fox), Power (Starz), and The Good Doctor (ABC) are also good for the binging, as well as nostalgia-based offerings like Jersey Shore (MTV). Apparently, it’s still “t-shirt time” out there, but Thrones continues to slay the competition. One wonders how many new viewers are coming to the table in addition to those seeking a repeat fix, but whatever the case, April 2019 is gonna be truly wild.

(Via USA Today)