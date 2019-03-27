HBO

The eighth Game of Thrones season will arrive on April 15, and HBO’s pulling out all the stops. Let’s get real, though. The premium cable channel could probably do nothing else for promotion, and the viewing numbers wouldn’t suffer, but they’re not taking this final lap in a subdued manner. Recently revealed character posters are teasing the hell out of who could end up sitting on the Iron Throne, including one monstrous twist of a possibility. Oh, and HBO has tossed some actual Iron Thrones around the world — six of them — and so far, five have been discovered.

Yes, this is officially a global scavenger hunt. HBO has been dropping clues at a special For The Throne website, and according to the Star Calgary, one of the thrones was discovered by a retired couple (Kevin and Birgit Sharman) in Tumbler Ridge, British Columbia.