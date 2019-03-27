A ‘Game Of Thrones’ Global Scavenger Hunt Has Turned Up These Five Iron Thrones With One Still At Large

Film/TV Editor
03.27.19

HBO

The eighth Game of Thrones season will arrive on April 15, and HBO’s pulling out all the stops. Let’s get real, though. The premium cable channel could probably do nothing else for promotion, and the viewing numbers wouldn’t suffer, but they’re not taking this final lap in a subdued manner. Recently revealed character posters are teasing the hell out of who could end up sitting on the Iron Throne, including one monstrous twist of a possibility. Oh, and HBO has tossed some actual Iron Thrones around the world — six of them — and so far, five have been discovered.

Yes, this is officially a global scavenger hunt. HBO has been dropping clues at a special For The Throne website, and according to the Star Calgary, one of the thrones was discovered by a retired couple (Kevin and Birgit Sharman) in Tumbler Ridge, British Columbia.

Around The Web

TOPICS#HBO#Game of Thrones
TAGSgame of thronesHBO

Listen To This

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

03.26.19 1 day ago
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

03.25.19 2 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

03.25.19 2 days ago
Under-Appreciated Indie Albums That Were Released This Week

Under-Appreciated Indie Albums That Were Released This Week

03.22.19 5 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

03.19.19 1 week ago
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

03.18.19 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP