A ‘Captain Marvel’ Star’s Potential ‘The Eternals’ Casting Will Put Her In A Small Club Of MCU Actors

08.05.19 6 hours ago

Marvel Studios

In the $1 billion box office success Captain Marvel, Gemma Chan played Minn-Erva, a member of the elite Kree Starforce unit that included Brie Larson’s Carol Danvers and Jude Law’s Yon-Rogg. According to a new report in Variety, it now appears that Chan will also be joining the cast of Marvel Studios’ Phase Four entry The Eternals, which features the like of Richard Madden, Kumail Nanjiani and Angelina Jolie. The thing is, she might not be playing Minn-Erva again.

Per Variety‘s sources, “it’s unknown if she will be playing the same role” in The Eternals as the one she portrayed in Captain Marvel:

Some sources have indicated that her part in The Eternals would be a completely different role, which if true, would mark one of the first times a star will have played two different characters in the same cinematic universe.

To be clear, should Chan’s alleged talks with Marvel Studios to join director Chloe Zhao’s new film succeed, then she truly would be one of the first performers to play multiple roles in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. As big as this list might seem, though, it’s actually not. For example, Josh Brolin played Thanos in Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame (as well as Guardians of the Galaxy and a post-credits scene or two), and Cable in Deadpool 2. The thing is, the Deadpool films aren’t part of the MCU, officially.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Comic Book Movies#Luke Cage#Captain Marvel#Casting News#Thor 2#Marvel
TAGSCaptain Marvelcasting newsComic Book MoviesGemma ChanLuke CageMarvelThe Eternalsthor 2
People's Party iTunes

Listen To This

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.05.19 8 hours ago
Crate-Digging: BEA1991, Angie McMahon, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: BEA1991, Angie McMahon, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.19 6 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.30.19 6 days ago
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

07.30.19 6 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.29.19 1 week ago
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

07.23.19 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP