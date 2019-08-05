Marvel Studios

In the $1 billion box office success Captain Marvel, Gemma Chan played Minn-Erva, a member of the elite Kree Starforce unit that included Brie Larson’s Carol Danvers and Jude Law’s Yon-Rogg. According to a new report in Variety, it now appears that Chan will also be joining the cast of Marvel Studios’ Phase Four entry The Eternals, which features the like of Richard Madden, Kumail Nanjiani and Angelina Jolie. The thing is, she might not be playing Minn-Erva again.

Per Variety‘s sources, “it’s unknown if she will be playing the same role” in The Eternals as the one she portrayed in Captain Marvel:

Some sources have indicated that her part in The Eternals would be a completely different role, which if true, would mark one of the first times a star will have played two different characters in the same cinematic universe.

To be clear, should Chan’s alleged talks with Marvel Studios to join director Chloe Zhao’s new film succeed, then she truly would be one of the first performers to play multiple roles in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. As big as this list might seem, though, it’s actually not. For example, Josh Brolin played Thanos in Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame (as well as Guardians of the Galaxy and a post-credits scene or two), and Cable in Deadpool 2. The thing is, the Deadpool films aren’t part of the MCU, officially.