George Lucas clarifies his role on the new ‘Star Wars’: ‘I don’t really have much to do’

#Star Wars
12.03.12 6 years ago

When it comes to the next chapter in the “Star Wars” saga, it appears George Lucas won’t be playing a hands-on role.

“Basically I”m not – I don”t really have much to do,” said the filmmaker in a recent interview with Access Hollywood, who caught up with him at the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences’ 4th annual Governors Awards on Sunday.

Lucas was named as a “creative consultant” on “Episode VII” back in October, when the new installment was announced in a release touting Disney’s purchase of LucasFilm for a cool $4 billion.

So what exactly does the “creative consultant” designation entail, then?

“[If the filmmakers ask],’Who”s this guy?” I can tell them,” said Lucas. “I mean, they have a hundred encyclopedias and things, but I actually know a lot. I can say, ‘This is this and this is that.””

Also present at the AMPAS event was Lucas’ “Indiana Jones” partner-in-crime Steven Spielberg, prompting Access to ask Lucas whether the “Lincoln” director himself would ever consider taking a stab at the “Star Wars” franchise.

“I”m pretty sure he”d never want to do that!” said Lucas. “I don”t think he”d want to.”

So who will end up with the coveted gig? While no name has been officially announced, the “Star Wars” rumor-mill has certainly been buzzing, with helmers including Colin Trevorrow (“Safety Not Guaranteed”), Matthew Vaughn (“X-Men: First Class”), Brad Bird (“Mission: Impossible – Ghost Protocol”) and Jon Favreau (“Iron Man”) named as potential contenders (though some, including Bird, have already pooh-poohed the talk surrounding their possible involvement).

“Star Wars: Episode VII” is slated for release sometime in 2015.

