Georgia critics opt for ‘Tree of Life,’ Binoche and (twice) Pitt

The Georgia Film Critics’ Association distinguished themselves from the back last week with a fresh and considered list of nominees — and their winners, announced earlier today, are no less intriguing. I can’t think of another critics’ group on the circuit that has fallen quite so hard for “The Tree of Life”: Terrence Malick’s intimate epic took six awards, including Best Picture and Director, as well as both supporting prizes for Jessica Chastain and Brad Pitt. (It wasn’t Pitt’s only win from the Peach State — he also took Best Actor for “Moneyball.”)
Meanwhile, they forever earned my affection by becoming the first critics ‘group to hand Best Actress to Juliette Binoche for “Certified Copy,” which also won Best Foreign Language Film. In the relentless grind of paint-by-numbers precursors, even the smallest victories are sweet. Also, it’s about bloody time “Tinker, Tailor, Soldier, Spy” won an ensemble award. Good work, guys. Full list of winners after the jump.
Best Picture: “The Tree of Life”
Best Director: Terrence Malick, “The Tree of Life”
Best Actress: Juliette Binoche, “Certified Copy”
Best Actor: Brad Pitt, “Moneyball”
Best Supporting Actress: Jessica Chastain, “The Tree of Life”
Best Supporting Actor: Brad Pitt, “The Tree of Life”
Best Original Screenplay: Woody Allen, “Midnight in Paris”
Best Adapted Screenplay: Steven Zaillian and Aaron Sorkin, “Moneyball”
Best Foreign Language Film: “Certified Copy”
Best Animated Film: “The Adventures of Tintin”
Best Documentary: “Senna”
Best Ensemble: “Tinker, Tailor, Soldier, Spy”
Best Cinematography: Emmanuel Lubezki, “The Tree of Life”
Best Art Direction: Jack Fisk, “The Tree of Life”
Best Original Score: John Williams, “War Horse”
Best Original Song: Bret McKenzie, “Man or Muppet,” “The Muppets”
Breakthrough Award: Jessica Chastain
Excellence in Georgia Cinema: “Sahkanaga”
Though TOL got 6 awards, I really appreciate the spreading of the wealth. Binoche is still in my top 5.
Holy cow. I match them on Picture, Director, Actor, Actress, Supporting Actress and Cinematography. Change out Pitt in ToL for Jeremy Irons in Margin Call and I’d swear I was looking at my own favorites list. Awesome.
Go dirty South! Great list. I really hope that Pitt can “surprise” with a Tree of Life nomination. Great to see Binoche, too. Really great list. I hope Pitt is rewarded for his double dip, more than Clooney. To me, this is the year where his performances transcended his stardom and I no longer say Pitt… acting.
Maybe this is the first critics group to not pick winners with the intention of pushing the awards race in a certain direction.
Well, I hardly think the National Society of Film Critics were hoping to direct the awards race by picking Melancholia.
Fine, not the first but one of the few.
I just wish critics would stop handing out original screenplay awards to Woody Allen like candy – especially when Certified Copy is actually being considered, but good winners.
Guy, who are these critics? We heard about these awards a week ago but decided to pass because could be sure of their provenance.
If you’re publishing, I’ll ante up at AwardsDaily too. But we’re adding a disclaimer until we know this group is legit.
eyebrow officially cocked.
It’s funny, I thought something similar when the nods first came up and I investigated the site. Very odd.
As far as we can tell, the GA Film Critics site was only registered 10 days ago. The “members” page is blank. There are cross links between that site and ReelGeorgia – another new site that appears to be the creation of one guy. The same guy tweets about the Georgia Critics Twitter page. I’ve asked via Twitter twice if they can please name some of the critics who voted. No reply yet.
I’m all for regional pockets of individuality and these nominations are respectable. But it would be nice to know who they are when they say “We” and “Our”.
There’s probably a perfectly good explanation that will make me look like a crackpot, but I’m not accusing; just wondering.
uh-oh, did I kill the conversation?
