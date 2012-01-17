Georgia critics opt for ‘Tree of Life,’ Binoche and (twice) Pitt

The Georgia Film Critics’ Association distinguished themselves from the back last week with a fresh and considered list of nominees — and their winners, announced earlier today, are no less intriguing. I can’t think of another critics’ group on the circuit that has fallen quite so hard for “The Tree of Life”: Terrence Malick’s intimate epic took six awards, including Best Picture and Director, as well as both supporting prizes for Jessica Chastain and Brad Pitt. (It wasn’t Pitt’s only win from the Peach State — he also took Best Actor for “Moneyball.”)

Meanwhile, they forever earned my affection by becoming the first critics ‘group to hand Best Actress to Juliette Binoche for “Certified Copy,” which also won Best Foreign Language Film. In the relentless grind of paint-by-numbers precursors, even the smallest victories are sweet. Also, it’s about bloody time “Tinker, Tailor, Soldier, Spy” won an ensemble award. Good work, guys. Full list of winners after the jump.

Best Picture: “The Tree of Life”

Best Director: Terrence Malick, “The Tree of Life”

Best Actress: Juliette Binoche, “Certified Copy”

Best Actor: Brad Pitt, “Moneyball”

Best Supporting Actress: Jessica Chastain, “The Tree of Life”

Best Supporting Actor: Brad Pitt, “The Tree of Life”

Best Original Screenplay: Woody Allen, “Midnight in Paris”

Best Adapted Screenplay: Steven Zaillian and Aaron Sorkin, “Moneyball”

Best Foreign Language Film: “Certified Copy”

Best Animated Film: “The Adventures of Tintin”

Best Documentary: “Senna”

Best Ensemble: “Tinker, Tailor, Soldier, Spy”

Best Cinematography: Emmanuel Lubezki, “The Tree of Life”

Best Art Direction: Jack Fisk, “The Tree of Life”

Best Original Score: John Williams, “War Horse”

Best Original Song: Bret McKenzie, “Man or Muppet,” “The Muppets”

Breakthrough Award: Jessica Chastain

Excellence in Georgia Cinema: “Sahkanaga”

Remember to keep track of the ups and downs of the 2011-2012 film awards season via The Circuit.

For more views on movies, awards season and other pursuits, follow @GuyLodge on Twitter.

Sign up for Instant Alerts from In Contention!