‘Tinker, Tailor,’ ‘Tree of Life’ lead the way with Georgia film critics nods

Say, what are they drinking down in Georgia? Whatever it is — and I’ll bet it’s good — can we arrange for a few thousand crates of the stuff to be shipped over to Academy voters? The state’s film critics have put their heads together for what is surely the most singular US critics’ award slate of the season: from “We Need to Talk About Kevin” popping up in the Best Picture and Director categories to a Best Adapted Screenplay nod for “The Muppets” to “The Artist” failing to show up for Best Picture, Director or Actor, this is one group that clearly couldn’t care less about their record as Oscar predictors.
“The Tree of Life” and “Tinker, Tailor, Soldier, Spy” lead the nominations with eight mentions apiece, with both films scoring a pleasingly unexpected acting nod: young Hunter McCracken makes the Best Actor list (with Brad Pitt in supporting), while the critics have singled Tom Hardy out of the latter film’s formidable supporting cast.
Indeed, the acting categories are full of happy surprises: major cool points to Georgia for being the first critics’ group to recognize the year’s most intricate leading performance, Juliette Binoche in “Certified Copy.” (Between that and Mia Wasikowska showing up for “Jane Eyre,” did they read my First-Half FYC column this week?) Pats on the back all round. Check out the full list of nominees below.
Best Picture
“The Adventures of Tintin”
“Another Earth”
“The Descendants”
“Drive”
“Moneyball”
“Tinker, Tailor, Soldier, Spy”
“The Tree of Life”
“War Horse”
“We Need to Talk About Kevin”
“Young Adult”
Best Director
Nicolas Winding Refn, “Drive”
Tomas Alfredson, “Tinker, Tailor, Soldier Spy”
Terrence Malick, “The Tree of Life”
Steven Spieberg, “War Horse”
Lynne Ramsay, “We Need to Talk About Kevin”
Best Actor
George Clooney, “The Descendants”
Hunter McCracken, “The Tree of Life”
Gary Oldman, “Tinker, Tailor, Soldier, Spy”
Brad Pitt, “Moneyball”
Michael Shannon, “Take Shelter”
Best Actress
Juliette Binoche, “Certified Copy”
Viola Davis, “The Help”
Rooney Mara, “The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo”
Tilda Swinton, “We Need to Talk About Kevin”
Charlize Theron, “Young Adult”
Mia Wasikowska, “Jane Eyre”
Best Supporting Actor
Albert Brooks, “Drive”
Robert Forster, “The Descendants”
Tom Hardy, “Tinker, Tailor, Soldier, Spy”
Brad Pitt, “The Tree of Life”
Max von Sydow, “Extremely Loud & Incredibly Close”
Best Supporting Actress
Bérénice Bejo, “The Artist”
Sandra Bullock, “Extremely Loud & Incredibly Close”
Jessica Chastain, “The Tree of Life”
Kate Mara, “happythankyoumoreplease”
Shailene Woodley, “The Descendants”
Best Adapted Screenplay
“The Descendants”
“Moneyball”
“The Muppets”
“Submarine”
“Tinker, Tailor, Soldier, Spy”
Best Original Screenplay
“The Artist”
“50/50”
“Midnight in Paris”
“The Tree of Life”
“Young Adult”
Best Art Direction
“The Artist”
“Hugo”
“Tinker, Tailor, Soldier, Spy”
“The Tree of Life”
“War Horse”
Best Cinematography
“Drive”
“Moneyball”
“Tinker, Tailor, Soldier, Spy”
“The Tree of Life”
“War Horse”
Best Original Score
“The Adventures of Tintin”
“Contagion”
“Hanna”
“Moneyball”
“War Horse”
Best Original Song
“Life’s a Happy Song” from “The Muppets”
“Man or Muppet” from “The Muppets”
“Pictures in my Head” from “The Muppets”
“So Long” from “Winnie the Pooh”
“Star Spangled Man” from “Captain America: The First Avenger”
Best Ensemble
“Contagion”
“The Ides of March”
“Midnight in Paris”
“Tinker, Tailor, Soldier, Spy”
“War Horse”
Best Foreign Film
“Certified Copy”
“The Human Resources Manager”
“In Darkness”
“Inuk”
“Sound of Noise”
Breakthrough Award
Richard Ayoade, “Submarine”
Jessica Chastain, “Coriolanus,” “The Debt,” “The Help,” “Take Shelter” and “The Tree of Life”
Tom Hiddleston, “Midnight in Paris,” “Thor” and “War Horse”
Hunter McCracken, “The Tree of Life”
Josh Radnor, “happythankyoumoreplease”
Best Animated Film: “The Adventures of Tintin”
Best Documentary: “Senna”
Oglethorpe Award for Excellence in Georgia Cinema: John Henry Summerour, “Sahkanaga”
Remember to keep track of the ups and downs of the 2011-2012 filma wards season via The Circuit.
OOOh! These are my type of nominees! I fully agree with this slate!
Is it too late for TTSS to gain traction? Or just in time?
Partial credit, though: they still ended up default-nominating War Horse for Picture, Director, Tech fields, and … Ensemble? Over The Help and Midnight in Paris?! Come on, the horses outact everyone there! They can’t be serious.
Even Harold the Goose was more layered than them!
Midnight in Paris also got in for Ensemble.
Maybe they just really love War Horse — in which case, fine. The movie is so battered at this point that nominating it seems like a bolder statement than ignoring it.
Pete: oops. You’re right.
Guy: Maybe, but since that movie lives and dies for its horses, I wonder if they’re really considering them part of the ensemble or not, because as it is, they must have adored War Horse to give it an ensemble nod with those blank, paperthin human performers.
Or maybe it’s just one of those “Oscar prediction” throwaway nods, clinging at whatever shot Spielberg has to make a comeback only for the bragging points they’d get if he actually pulls it. Who knows.
Peter Mullan’s and Niels Aretsup’s and Emily Watson’s and Tom Hiddleston’s and David Kross’s and Liam Cunningham’s and Toby Kebbell’s performances paper-thin?
Not really.
Even if no one was noteworthingly bad, they weren’t written very deeply (you can easily divide them in two teams: pro-horse and anti-horse). I felt there was so little the ensemble could do with their screenplay, as it’s already handicapped by having a mute, emotionally indiscernable, non-human protagonist: it works nicely for him, but not so much for everyone else.
A film as episodic as War Horse, relies on the strength of the cast because they’re in it for so short. They were all great. I want more Cumberpatch!
Whatever they’re drinking, I like it! I am fully on board with these nominees. Strange that Oswalt isn’t in supporting given the obvious love for Young Adult, but I’m thrilled with just about every nominee. Georgia, you’ve done me good!
Love the Tom Hardy/Tinker Tailor Soldier Spy nod…this performance really made me change my mind about Hardy as an actor. I thought that Bronson was good but that really wasn’t my taste of movie. Inception was fine but the entire movie was entirely set-up…they could have assumed we know the rules and limit the description of the process to about 10 min of screen time. Warrior had a real nice open but ultimately, the screenplay’s structure really hurt it in my mind’s eye.
You’re describing your issues with the films, but did you dislike Hardy’s work in them as well? I’m curious.
Some good, some mad, some wrong (War Horse)
Love these. Especially like Spielberg, War Horse, Oldman, Binoche, Theron, Wasikowska, Hardy(!), Contagion, Hanna, Ides of March mentions.
Good day for the Mara family. Is this the first time Kate got nominated this season?
Anyway, I don’t agree with all their nominees – no one’s list is going to look exactly like mine obviously – but it’s so refreshing to see a list with so many off-kilter names.
Often times with the critics circles of smaller cities/states, I wonder why they even bother to release these lists, but if a smaller group means less consensus choices, then I’m all for it. Georgia looks like one to follow now.
Damn Near Perfect. Hailing from the South, this makes me happy. The South might expose itself as “off” in an election year, but these choices accurately reflect a great appreciation for film. The artistic climate in the South is top notch and incredibly inclusive. I am glad that even though Hollywood has a strong presence in the state as of late (tax breaks to shoot in GA), they are averse from trying to align themselves with critic choices. Y’all did good.
Given that I reside in the state, I find it a bit ironic that “We Need to Talk About Kevin” did so well, even though it’s not showing anywhere yet. (Any Atlantans care to point me to where it’s playing?)
It’s also a bit disappointing that my favorite of the year (“Contagion”) didn’t have a bit stronger showing, since a majority of it is set here. I love the “Another Earth” mention, though. (Why only in Best Picture, I wonder.)
“Kevin,” “In Darkness,” “The Artist,” “The Muppets” were all at the Savannah Film Festival last year. “Another Earth,” “Sahkanaga,” “Sound of Noise” all featured at the Atlanta Film Fetival last year.
Now we’re talkinv Well done Georgia.
They have a slightly more detailed nominee list on their own website…it looks as if it’s just been launched recently
I’m always leery of late season critic groups, especially those without a proper website. The exclusion of The Artist in the Best Picture lineup stinks of going against the grain just for the sake of going against the grain.
Are we sure this isn’t just three kids sitting around a gazebo in Savannah pulling nominees out of a hat?
Who cares if they are? At least they’re pulling interesting nominees out of a hat.
Go Georgia!
Some people will never be happy – too out there? who cares? too oscar-centric? boring – but this list is fantastic. Even if I hate “War Horse”, it’s inclusion at least feels genuine when teamed with stuff like “Drive”, “Kevin”, “Another Earth”, “Tintin” and “Young Adult”. We’re never going to find a group that does 100% what we personally want, but Georgia sure has at least made an effort. That best actress category is STUNNING. Weak year my ass.
Georgia is not feeling Shame.
It’s too bad, I saw it at the local art cinema here in Atlanta and it has to be one of the top three movies I saw all year…utterly haunting.
Quite thrilled with the “Submarine” Adapted Screenplay and Breakthrough Award nominations!
You know which one I like and that I’m a little surprised hasn’t generated more buzz? I’m not in the Cult of Tom Hardy, but I thought Hardy was great in Tinker Tailor Soldier Spy.
Absolute fucking respect to Georgia film critics for nominating War Horse for best Ensemble. It is a Tremendous film, for the ages, and brilliantly exectuted and finally someone recognizes the best cast of the year. Bravo!
Take out War Horse and replace it with Shame, perfect list. Also take out Pitt or Clooney, replace with Michael Fassbender.
Take out War Horse and replace it with Shame. Replace Clooney or Pitt with Fassbender and its a perfect list.