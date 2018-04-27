Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Batman prequel show Gotham finally resolved many (but not all) questions about the Joker this month when they introduced Jerome Valeska’s twin brother Jeremiah (both played by Cameron Monaghan), then had Jerome die (again) in a seemingly permanent way (again), but not before he left a booby-trapped jack-in-the-box filled with a dose of Smylex to drive Jeremiah insane and encourage him to “burn it all down.” Now Fox has released another Joker-centric trailer (video above) for the next episodes, and it just raises another slew of questions. Along with that comes a new set photo of the not-Joker-but-whatever character and an additional video teasing a harlequin-suit wearing blond woman (hmm).

In the video above, Jerome’s last will and testament comes in the form of a VHS tape, leading to more mayhem in Gotham and rumors that Jerome is back from the dead again. You might be wondering why Jeremiah doesn’t have the pale-faced look in these upcoming scenes. It appears he might switch back and forth between his normal appearance and an alternate personality, or perhaps he uses makeup to look normal. (The writers still need him to have conversations with Bruce Wayne without raising suspicion, after all.) As for how he’ll look when he’s full-on bonkers, the actor posted a photo to his Instagram captioned “Meet J.”