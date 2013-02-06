Grammy Awards 2013: Handicapping Record of the Year

As the Feb. 10 55th annual Grammy Awards edge closer, we”re analyzing a category a day. Today, we look at one of the top four awards, Record of the Year.

Record of the Year nominees:

“Lonely Boy,” The Black Keys (The Black Keys & Danger Mouse, producers)

“Stronger (What Doesn”t Kill You,” Kelly Clarkson (Greg Kurstin, producer)

“We Are Young,” fun. featuring Janelle Monae (Jeff Bhasker, producer)

“Somebody That I Used to Know,” Gotye featuring Kimbra (Wally de Backer, producer)

“Thinkin” ‘Bout You,” Frank Ocean (Frank Ocean, producer)

“We Are Never, Ever Getting Back Together,” Taylor Swift (Max Martin, Shellback, Taylor Swift, producers)



WHO”S MISSING: Carly Rae Jepsen”s “Call Me Maybe” is a much better record than song (see the explanation below) and it would have fared better in this category than in Song of the Year. Mumford & Sons” “I Will Wait” continued what “Little Lion Man” and “The Cave” started, which is strong acoustic guitar and banjo playing brought to the forefront in the mix, which isn”t something you hear every day on pop radio.



THE PLAYERS: Unlike Song of the Year, which goes to the songwriter, Record of the Year is an award for the artist and the other people involved in the sound of the record, including the producer and engineer. All of the selections here offer interesting productions, but “We Are Young” and “Somebody That I Used To Know” were especially noteworthy for their non-traditional, innovative productions. Clever arrangements made both songs stand out like beacons in the cluttered radio landscape. They sounded like nothing else coming out of the speakers and they both helped usher in a new era of pop music that is smart as it is accessible.



THE ODDS: Fun. has more nominations than Gotye overall and that can sometimes sway voters. Both “We Are Young” and “Somebody That I Used to Know” were massive hits. In fact, four of the six songs nominated here were Billboard Hot 100 chart toppers.



THE WINNER: “Somebody That I Used To Know,” Gotye (by a nose)

