Following Disney’s announcement that Guardians of the Galaxy director James Gunn had been fired for “offensive attitudes and statements” on his Twitter, Michael Rooker has straight-up quit the social media platform. On Sunday, the actor, who played blue-skinned Yondu, tweeted, “Friends and fans… an important announcement from Michael Rooker: This account will be inactive after today. We’re very tired & upset over the ongoing BULLSHIT… neither I nor my rep will use Twitter again. Twitter sucks and I want nothing to do with it. Thank you to all who gave kind words & support. See you on Instagram.”
Rooker doesn’t specifically mention that Gunn getting canned is the reason he’s done with Twitter, but it’s fair to assume that’s the “ongoing BULLSHIT” he was referring to (either that, or he’s really mad about the “f*ck Batman” meme).
If we’re using time machines to fire people. I’ll leave this here. [www.pastemagazine.com] The gist: “At best, Disney could be seen as a Nazi-sympathizer”
One thing to keep in mind is that James Gunn didn’t actually do anything. He tweeted intentionally offensive jokes in order to try to be a provacateur. Doesn’t mean Disney shouldn’t fire him, but the faux outrage by conservative people – which is obviously only because Gunn is a Trump critic – is tiresome.
It’s okay, y’all. Dr Strange said this is the only way. You really think Disney’s killing off Spider-Man, Black Panther and Gunn? Pffft. They’ve all already had their next films announced.
Gunn apologized for the tweets in 2012. Disney hired him knowing full well that these tweets existed.
This was a hit job by Mike Cernovitch who dug up old tweets and got Disney to fire him because Gunn was an outspoken Trump critic (he’s trying to do the same to Anthony Jeselnik and Patton Oswalt).
GOTG 3 will be worse because of this.
I hated when Disney announced Gunn would be directing GOTG. I was familiar with his style of humor. I thought he was a hack.
And then the movie came out and absolutely blew me away. None of what I expected was included in the film. Perhaps the only thing was one of the best jokes from the first film about the inside of Peter’s ship looking like a Pollack painting if they used a black light.
What he did for Marvel – taking characters that nobody knew and telling a compelling, hilarious story with a narrative driven by the soundtrack.. It paved the way for the films becoming so much better than generic superhero films. Thor Ragnorak wouldn’t have been what it was without Gunn paving the way for it.
The fact that Disney is so quick to make this judgement is such a middle finger for the fans. Taking away this franchise that he has poured his heart into, that sold tons of Baby Groot figurines and Rocket Racoon stuffed animals for Disney, in order to save face in front of the same people getting pissed about people kneeling for the anthem. They are the masters of faux-outrage. It was clearly a political hit-job because of the things he says on Twitter about the president.
Let’s be real – true Marvel fans are still going to see the film because it is so intertwined with the entire MCU. Fans should plan an opening week boycott if Disney decides to replace him. We can’t be OK with them firing the guy for saying stupid things that he has addressed so many times. He’s said many times that he has matured past that point. We have to be willing to allow people to redeem themselves instead of ostracizing anyone that makes a mistake.
+Infinity
I will not be seeing GOTG3 in theaters. This is some bs. GOTG3 will probably suck no matter what now.
James Gunn didnt do anything wrong but still apologized… YEARS ago. Disney hired him knowing this. Disney is firing him to stop a backlash that WAS NEVER HAPPENING.
my other favorite thing is, that they are surprised about these joke tweets that came from the guy that worked for Troma.
Nice empty, canned responses. “I love my GOTG family.” They must use the same PR people. At least Bautista had the gumps to say something.
“Today we have a moment of silence for Trayvon Martin’s rape victims. Kidding! He got got before he was able to rape anyone.”
There’s a rape/racist tweet by Mike Cernovich from February of 2016, the guy who was frontrunner on creating the outrage campaign of getting James Gunn fired.
Considering James Gunn was just making bad immature shock value jokes, and Cernovich was just being an honest racist; I’d say Cernovich’s tweet was way worse. Unfortunately, Cernovich doesn’t have a job that anyone cares about to be taken away from him.
