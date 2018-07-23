‘Guardians Of The Galaxy’ Cast Members Are Coming To James Gunn’s Defense Following His Firing

Following Disney’s announcement that Guardians of the Galaxy director James Gunn had been fired for “offensive attitudes and statements” on his Twitter, Michael Rooker has straight-up quit the social media platform. On Sunday, the actor, who played blue-skinned Yondu, tweeted, “Friends and fans… an important announcement from Michael Rooker: This account will be inactive after today. We’re very tired & upset over the ongoing BULLSHIT… neither I nor my rep will use Twitter again. Twitter sucks and I want nothing to do with it. Thank you to all who gave kind words & support. See you on Instagram.”

Rooker doesn’t specifically mention that Gunn getting canned is the reason he’s done with Twitter, but it’s fair to assume that’s the “ongoing BULLSHIT” he was referring to (either that, or he’s really mad about the “f*ck Batman” meme).

