When TNT pulled out of developing a Teen Titans live-action TV series, DC’s Geoff Johns said the show was still in development because “it’s a huge piece of DC and we have plans.” Two years later, we learned those plans involve a new streaming service and a Titans trailer in which Robin straight up murders a bunch of dudes and growls, “F*ck Batman.”
Everyone’s Making The Same Joke About That ‘Titans’ Trailer
Around The Web
There are 4 comments
I mean it is really dark and edgy for an ABC family show
“This is like one of those terrible dark and gritty fan films got a real budget.”
Nailed it.
FUCK! This has me even more excited for OUR The Last Jedi remake! #notmyjedi
Just don’t track any more mud into the den. Your mom is getting super pissed, and we’re all out of pizza bagel bites and sunny-d