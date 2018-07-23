Getty Image

Disney’s decision to fire James Gunn from directing Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 3 on Friday was a shock to the system for fans heading to Comic-Con over the weekend. While Marvel didn’t have much of a presence at the convention, Gunn was set to attend before old tweets resurfaced thanks to the efforts people with their own questionable tweets. The content of the tweets is indefensible and dumb, really placing Disney in a spot where they had to follow their precedent with the Roseanne tweet controversy and fire Gunn. There are plenty of ways that each situation is different from the other, but this isn’t about that.

It is about the support that has popped up for Gunn in the aftermath — and some of his criticism. Most online are not out to defend the tweets but are noting that Gunn had changed since the period when he made them. None made that more evident than his brother Sean Gunn, an actor you’ve undoubtedly seen in the Guardians films at this point and Gilmore Girls. In a series of tweets, Gunn didn’t go out to defend his brother’s past tweets, calling them “downright stupid’ at one point, and offering support while painting a picture of the director today: