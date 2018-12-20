Marvel

When it comes to Guardians of the Galaxy, Vol. 3, very little is known about the fate of the Marvel Cosmic Universe’s ragtag band of heroes. A script exists, and a working title and production start date have been revealed, but the James Gunn-less production has been in a holding pattern ever since Disney decided to fire the writer-director over a series of old tweets. In a recent interview with Adam McKay on the Happy Sad Confused podcast, however, the Vice director confirmed that Marvel had approached him about the job.

“We’ve talked a little bit,” McKay admitted when host Josh Horowitz asked him about the rumor. He also revealed that he and Marvel Studios head Kevin Feige were “kicking around the idea of the Inhumans at one point,” though long before it was abandoned and later transformed into a television show that will hopefully be forgotten. “We’re always kind of talking. I think Feige is just the greatest and what they’re doing is amazing.”

Discussing the Guardians of the Galaxy, Vol. 3 mantle and the abandoned Inhumans film weren’t the only things McKay admitted he had talked to Marvel about, however. The Anchorman, Step Brothers, and The Big Short director also confirmed that Marvel is hard at work on developing a Nova film. He confessed to feeling close to that character in particular. “When I was in the fourth or fifth grade, I got into Nova of all people, and I think they’re kicking around a Nova idea now, too.”

Can you imagine a Guardians or Nova movie directed by Adam McKay, the guy who brought us Talladega Nights? No? Well he’s got more dramatic films like The Big Short and Vice under his belt now, so why not a comic book movie or two?

(Via Happy Sad Confused)