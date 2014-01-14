‘Guardians of the Galaxy’ star Chris Pratt heading to ‘Jurassic World’

01.14.14

Chris Pratt has a very busy 2014 ahead of him.

The “Guardians of the Galaxy” star has reportedly signed on for the upcoming “Jurassic World,” the long-awaited fourth installment in the smash “Jurassic Park” series.

After being rumored to be in talks for the film, the “Parks and Recreation” star will be joining Bryce Dallas Howard, Nick Robinson “Iron Man 3’s” Ty Simpkins in the franchise’s long-delayed fourth film. “New Girl” star Jake Johnson was also rumored to be in the mix, but it’s not clear if he was up for the role now taken by Pratt, or a separate role. 

The news was revealed in a tweet from Howard’s director father Ron Howard (“Rush”), who posted a pic of his daughter and Pratt at the Golden Globes with the caption, “Bryce and Chris meet for the 1st time on red carpet they will be co-stars in next Jurassic.”  

Pratt’s role and the details of the film’s plot are being kept under wraps, but it’s been revealed that “World” takes place some two decades after the events in 1993’s original “Jurassic Park.”

Colin Trevorrow (“Safety Not Guaranteed”) is directing, while Steven Spielberg will produce. Filming will start in June 2 in Louisiana. 

Pratt can currently be seen in a supporting role in Spike Jonze’s “Her.” He is also providing the lead voice in next month’s animated “The LEGO Movie,” and will be seen in Marvel”s “Guardians of the Galaxy” in August.  

“Jurassic World” will be released June 12, 2015.

