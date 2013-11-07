Bryce Dallas Howard will chase dinosaurs in ‘Jurassic World’

(CBR) Bryce Dallas Howard has confirmed she”ll appear in “Jurassic World”, the long-discussed fourth installment of Universal Pictures” “Jurassic Park” franchise.

“They”re relaunching the “Jurassic Park” franchise, so I”ll be chasing dinosaurs,” she told USA Today. “That”s going to happen next year.”

She”ll possibly be joined Nick Robinson (“The Kings of Summer”), Ty Simpkins (“Iron Man 3”), Josh Brolin, David Oyelowo and Jake Johnson in the sequel, directed by Colin Trevorrow (“Safety Not Guaranteed”).

And according to Hypable, you can add one more “maybe” to the list: Jason Schwartzman. The site reports it contacted the actor”s publicists, who wouldn”t comment but also “didn”t say ‘no.””

Produced by Steven Spielberg, Frank Marshall and Pat Crowley, “Jurassic World” arrives June 12, 2015.

