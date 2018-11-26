Getty Image

Guillermo del Toro may have taken home several trophies at this year’s Academy Awards ceremony for his film The Shape of Water, but that hasn’t stopped him from planning his next steps. These include a Pinocchio stop-motion musical for Netflix and an adaptation of the popular young adult horror series Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark. But what about his long-gestating-in-development-hell take on H.P. Lovecraft’s At the Mountains of Madness? Or his version of the Pacific Rim sequel?

These, along with many, many other projects, have been collecting dust on Del Toro’s shelves for years. And yes, this sucks, but it’s also part of the filmmaking process, so the Mexican director, producer and screenwriters shared the titles of his unproduced screenplays in a series of tweets on Monday. “SCREENPLAYS I have developed, fully written or co-written that have gone unproduced (so far),” the thread began. They include the aforementioned At the Mountains of Madness and Pacific Rim 2, as well as Justice League Dark, Beauty and the Beast, Fantastic Voyage and a Hulk TV pilot.

2/2 SECRET PROJECT (UNTITLED), SUPERSTITIOUS, NIGHTMARE ALLEY, HAUNTED MANSION, THE HULK pilot, THE BURIED GIANT, THE COFFIN, DROOD, LIST OF 7 (Mark Frost) and a few others… — Guillermo del Toro (@RealGDT) November 26, 2018

Oh, and WIND IN THE WILLOWS (which I loved) — Guillermo del Toro (@RealGDT) November 26, 2018

“To be clear these screenplays are WRITTEN, done. Each of them took months or years of my life. Meetings, synopsis, beat sheets and were all written, features- 90-130 pages each,” he continued. “These are not ‘maybes’ or ‘wish list’ items. They are done.”

These are not "maybes" or "wish list" items. They are done. — Guillermo del Toro (@RealGDT) November 26, 2018

Okay, seriously though, why hasn’t Del Toro’s At the Mountains of Madness happened yet? What is wrong with you people?